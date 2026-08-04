IonQ and Sandia National Laboratories Sign MOU to Accelerate Quantum Co-Design for National Security Applications

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leading quantum platform company, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sandia National Laboratories, to explore accelerated co-design of quantum information science technologies in support of U.S. national security innovation.

“Big breakthroughs often happen when government and industry work together, from the Manhattan Project to the Space Race,” said IonQ Chairman and CEO Niccolo de Masi. “That’s why partnerships like the one between IonQ and Sandia National Laboratories matter so much. They could help shape the future of quantum technology—and play an important role in our economic and national security.”

“Sandia National Laboratories is committed to advancing quantum technologies that will underpin the future of national security and economic competitiveness,” said Toby Townsend, Associate Laboratories Director for Deterrence, Science and Energy. “Our partnership with IonQ leverages the strengths of both organizations to accelerate innovation in quantum computing and networking. Together, we aim to translate cutting-edge research into practical solutions that address critical government missions and help maintain U.S. leadership in this transformative field.”

IonQ and Sandia intend to explore a range of technical areas tied to quantum system co-design and mission-relevant use cases. The MOU supports broader research and innovation activities related to system optimization, device development, characterization and testing, and the advancement of quantum capabilities aligned with U.S. economic competitiveness and national security priorities.

“Sandia fabricated the ion traps that IonQ's earliest quantum computers were built on, so this collaboration has a historic pedigree," said Dr. Rick Muller, SVP and Chief Scientist, IonQ Federal. "What's new is the scope. We're putting our hardware and applications teams alongside Sandia's expertise in trapped-ion fabrication and silicon photonics. These two areas most directly determine how fast quantum computers scale and how well they connect to one another."

The Quantum Demonstration Facility is a research and commercialization hub at Sandia National Laboratories established to explore public-private collaboration models that can accelerate innovation in quantum technologies. It offers impartial third-party verification for pathways to utility-scale quantum computers, enhances research and development efforts and effectively communicates findings to U.S. government stakeholders.

IonQ’s participation expands the company’s footprint into New Mexico while supporting a growing ecosystem focused on the development and deployment of next-generation quantum systems.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world’s leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security. IonQ’s newest generation of quantum computers, the IonQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits, scope, and outcomes of the memorandum of understanding between IonQ and Sandia National Laboratories; the parties' ability to accelerate co-design of quantum information science technologies; the advancement of quantum computing and networking capabilities for national security and government applications; the exploration of technical areas including system optimization, device development, characterization and testing; the identification of future pathways for government system deployment and application; the expansion of IonQ's operational footprint into New Mexico; the growth of a quantum technology ecosystem supporting next-generation quantum systems; and the contribution of these efforts to U.S. economic competitiveness and national security. These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.