Polymarket and Genius Sports Expand the Role of Official Data, Exclusive Live Sports Streaming and Integrity Services in Prediction Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE: GENI), a global leader in real-time sports data, today announced an agreement with Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market. The partnership provides exclusive streaming rights and league IP across selected official competitions, alongside official data and integrity services for Polymarket’s CFTC-regulated U.S. platform.

The partnership will enable Polymarket users in the U.S. to access exclusive live match streaming content alongside related real-time event contracts, including streaming of Serie A, an exclusive partner of Polymarket in the United States. Genius Sports’ official data will be used to determine the outcome and settlement of covered sports contracts, ensuring each market resolves using the same verified event information supplied to professional leagues.

Genius Sports will help to drive Polymarket’s continued expansion through its digital marketing solutions, including Legend-owned media properties. The partnership will make Polymarket a pioneer in pairing live sports streams with related real-time event contracts in a CFTC-regulated prediction-market platform.

Polymarket will also participate in Genius Sports’ integrity information-sharing processes, giving leagues and governing bodies greater visibility into related market activity and enabling real-time coordination around irregular trading patterns. The arrangement complements and enhances Polymarket’s existing market-surveillance and compliance infrastructure.

"Trust, transparency and innovation are fundamental to the long-term development of sports prediction markets," said Ari Borod, President of Sports Business Development at Polymarket. "Live streaming, official data and integrity infrastructure play an important role in establishing an engaging product that customers can depend on. Our partnership with Genius Sports gives professional leagues direct visibility into prediction market activity around their competitions and reflects the standard we hold across every official league relationship we build."

The partnership marks the latest expansion of Polymarket's sports infrastructure, which now spans official league partnerships with MLB, Liga MX, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, MLS, NHL and UFC.

“Prediction markets are emerging as an important new way for fans to engage with live sports,” said Sean Conroy, EVP of Rights and Partnerships at Genius Sports. “As the category continues to grow, robust integrity safeguards are not simply optional; they are foundational. By bringing together official data, live streaming, league IP, integrity services and the reach of our Legend media network, we are helping Polymarket deliver a differentiated and trusted experience for sports fans across the U.S.”

The agreement takes effect immediately, with Polymarket US markets across selected Genius Sports official leagues and competitions available to eligible U.S. users.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global leader in real-time sports data, and the official technology and media partner powering the global sports ecosystem. Its platform is used in more than 150 countries, connecting leagues, teams, sportsbooks, broadcasters, brands and fans through official data, video, analytics and fan engagement solutions.

Genius Sports partners with more than 1,000 sports organizations worldwide, including the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, CBS, NBC and ESPN. Through AI, computer vision and live sports technology, Genius Sports helps rights holders capture, manage and commercialize their content across the full fan journey.

For more information, visit geniussports.com.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market platform, where participants trade on the outcomes of real-world events. By harnessing the wisdom of the crowd and the efficiency of markets, Polymarket generates real-time probability estimates that have proven to be among the most accurate forecasting tools available. Polymarket's markets span global politics, economics, science, technology, sports, culture, and more, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide. Polymarket US operates as a CFTC-regulated designated contract market under the Commodity Exchange Act. For more information, visit polymarket.com.