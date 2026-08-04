CMS and MaxLinear Expand OpenZFS Storage for AI, Cloud, and Hyperscale Infrastructure

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a leading provider of high-performance connectivity and data movement solutions, today announced that Core Micro Systems (CMS), a Japan-based technology innovator, has adopted the MaxLinear Panther platform (Panther V) as the foundation for its next-generation storage infrastructure.

CMS and MaxLinear are working together to accelerate OpenZFS storage for AI, cloud, hyperscale, and enterprise environments with the Panther platform. Share

Through this adoption, CMS is integrating the MaxLinear Panther platform into its next-generation storage solutions and collaborating with MaxLinear to deliver hardware-accelerated OpenZFS capabilities that significantly improve storage performance, efficiency, and scalability for enterprise, cloud, hyperscale, and AI infrastructure environments.

By combining the Panther Storage Accelerator with ZFlush™ hardware-accelerated OpenZFS, CMS will accelerate key data services including compression, encryption, and deduplication while reducing CPU utilization and lowering infrastructure costs.

Executive Quotes

"We selected the MaxLinear Panther platform to serve as the hardware acceleration foundation for our next-generation storage solutions. The Panther Storage Accelerator and ZFlush™ enable us to deliver enhanced OpenZFS performance across compression, encryption, and deduplication workloads while providing customers with a highly efficient and scalable storage architecture. We look forward to expanding our Panther-based offerings to meet the growing demands of data-intensive applications," said Shozo Takahashi, President and CEO of Core Micro Systems.

"Our collaboration with Core Micro Systems marks an important step in expanding adoption of the MaxLinear Panther platform in high-performance storage environments. By combining Panther's hardware acceleration capabilities with CMS's deep system expertise, we are enabling customers to accelerate OpenZFS performance, reduce system complexity, and speed time to market for next-generation AI, cloud, hyperscale, and enterprise storage platforms," said Vikas Choudhary, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Connectivity & Storage at MaxLinear.

Advancing OpenZFS Performance with Hardware Acceleration

The solution leverages the MaxLinear Panther Storage Accelerator as the hardware acceleration engine for CMS's next-generation storage platforms. Combined with ZFlush™ hardware-accelerated OpenZFS, the platform accelerates compression, encryption, and deduplication workloads, enabling higher throughput, lower latency, and improved system efficiency while reducing CPU overhead.

Key features of the solution include:

Comprehensive Data Acceleration – ZFlush™ 1.3 supports compression/decompression, encryption/decryption, and SHA-256 processing for deduplication.

– ZFlush™ 1.3 supports compression/decompression, encryption/decryption, and SHA-256 processing for deduplication. Optimized OpenZFS Integration – Hardware acceleration enhances throughput and system efficiency across OpenZFS deployments.

– Hardware acceleration enhances throughput and system efficiency across OpenZFS deployments. Accelerated Data Processing – Higher throughput and lower latency for demanding storage workloads.

– Higher throughput and lower latency for demanding storage workloads. Reduced Infrastructure Costs – Lower CPU utilization helps reduce both CAPEX and OPEX while improving overall system efficiency.

– Lower CPU utilization helps reduce both CAPEX and OPEX while improving overall system efficiency. Scalable Architecture – Designed for enterprise, cloud, hyperscale, and AI infrastructure environments.

Expanding Deployments Across Asia

CMS plans to deploy Panther-based storage solutions for hyperscale, enterprise, cloud, and AI infrastructure customers across Asia. By combining MaxLinear’s Panther platform technology with CMS’s system integration expertise, the companies aim to accelerate the adoption of hardware-accelerated OpenZFS and address the growing demand for scalable, efficient storage solutions supporting modern data center and AI-driven workloads.

According to industry forecasts, the APAC data center storage market is projected to grow at approximately 8% annually, reaching nearly $25 billion by 2030 and representing an estimated 4.2 million racks. The CMS-MaxLinear collaboration is well positioned to address this expanding market opportunity with high-performance, hardware-accelerated storage solutions.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

MaxLinear, the MaxLinear logo, any other MaxLinear trademarks are all property of MaxLinear, Inc. or one of MaxLinear's subsidiaries in the U.S.A. and other countries. All rights reserved.

All third-party marks and logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders/owners.

About Core Micro Systems Inc. (CMS)

Core Micro Systems is a Japan-based technology company specializing in integrating hardware, software, and appliances from both its own development and partner companies, providing solutions and custom systems optimized for application and performance characteristics. Drawing on the technology and development capabilities we have cultivated over many years, Core Micro Systems integrates hardware, software, and appliances developed in-house and by our partners to provide solutions and custom systems optimized for specific applications and performance characteristics.

We are able to deliver the best possible solutions for AI and big data based on world-class technical concepts.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to MaxLinear’s Panther V and the functionality, performance and benefits of such product, statements about the potential market opportunity for Panther V, including the growth of the APAC data center storage market; statements regarding MaxLinear’s ability to meet the demand for Panther V and address the market opportunity; statements regarding Core Micro Systems expanding its Panther-based offerings; and statements by MaxLinear’s SVP & GM, Connectivity and Storage Business Unit and the CEO of Core Micro Systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and our future financial performance and operating results forecasts generally. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In particular, our future operating results are substantially dependent on our assumptions about market trends and conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties affecting our business, future operating results and financial condition include, without limitation; risks relating to: the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities, including Panther V; risks related to the market opportunity for Panther V not developing or MaxLinear not being able to capture share of the market; the relationship between MaxLinear and Core Micro Systems; the capabilities of our technology; our terminated merger with Silicon Motion and related arbitration and class action complaint and the risks related to potential payment of damages; the effect of intense and increasing competition; increased tariffs, export controls or imposition of additional trade barriers; impacts of global economic conditions; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; a significant variance in our operating results and impact on volatility in our stock price, and our ability to sustain our current level of revenue, which has previously declined, and/or manage future growth effectively, and the impact of excess inventory in the channel on our customers’ expected demand for certain of our products and on our revenue; escalating trade wars, military conflicts and other geopolitical and economic tensions among the countries in which we conduct business; international geopolitical and military conflicts; our ability to obtain or retain government authorization to export certain of our products or technology; the loss of, or a significant reduction in orders from major customers; legal proceedings or potential violations of regulations; information technology failures; a decrease in the average selling prices of our products; failure to penetrate new applications and markets; development delays and consolidation trends in our industry; inability to make substantial and productive research and development investments; delays or expenses caused by undetected defects or bugs in our products; substantial quarterly and annual fluctuations in our revenue and operating results; failure to timely develop and introduce new or enhanced products; order and shipment uncertainties and differences between our estimates of customer demand and product mix and our actual results; failure to accurately predict our future revenue and appropriately budget expenses; lengthy and expensive customer qualification processes; customer product plan cancellations; failure to maintain compliance with government regulations; failure to attract and retain qualified personnel; any adverse impact of rising interest rates on us, our customers, and our distributors and related demand; risks related to compliance with privacy, data protection and cybersecurity laws and regulations; risks related to conforming our products to industry standards; risks related to business acquisitions and investments; claims of intellectual property infringement; our ability to protect our intellectual property; security vulnerabilities of our products; use of open source software in our products; failure to manage our relationships with, or negative impacts from, third parties; and future decisions relating to our stock repurchase program.

In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as the information to be set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in MaxLinear's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. All forward-looking statements are based on the estimates, projections and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, and MaxLinear is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.