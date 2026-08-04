Lockheed Martin Selects Gravitics for Department of War Contract of National Importance

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gravitics, Inc., an orbital infrastructure company, today announced it has been selected to support Lockheed Martin in the execution of a U.S. Department of War contract of national importance.

“Being selected to support Lockheed Martin’s team is a meaningful milestone for Gravitics,” said Michael Bowker, Chief Business Officer at Gravitics. “Our focus is on disciplined execution for partners working on critical national security priorities. We are proud to work with Lockheed Martin on defense efforts of national importance.”

Gravitics’ selection by Lockheed Martin reflects the company’s growing role in the U.S. space and defense industrial base.

About Gravitics

Gravitics designs and manufactures orbital infrastructure and logistics systems for space operations. The company's Orbital Carrier and Viper OTX programs are designed to provide pre-positioned, on-demand, and rapid orbital transfer capability for defense, civil, and commercial operators. Gravitics is executing a STRATFI contract with the U.S. Space Force and advancing its first commercial partnerships for cargo delivery to low Earth orbit destinations. Visit gravitics.com to learn more.