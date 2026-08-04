Empower Announces Partnership with the American Cancer Society to Deliver Retirement Benefits

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower, a leading provider of retirement and wealth management solutions,1 today announced that it has been selected by the American Cancer Society as the plan administrator for its retirement plan. The plan serves approximately 7,000 American Cancer Society employees and includes about $475 million in assets under administration.

The new contract began May 1, 2026.

“We are proud the American Cancer Society chose Empower as their new financial services provider to help them achieve better retirement outcomes for their team members. As the American Cancer Society advances research to improve early detection and patient outcomes, we will be there to support their employees along the way,” said Joe Smolen, president of Workplace Solutions at Empower. “We all look forward to working with this incredible organization and what we will achieve together.”

The nation’s second largest retirement provider will provide plan administration for 403(b) and 401(k) DC plans with a guaranteed income fund (GIF) and 457(b) and 457(f) non-qualified DC plans.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone. They've grown into one of the most prominent and trusted nonprofit organizations in the United States, focused on cancer research, advocacy, education, and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

“At Empower, we continuously work to innovate and help create better retirement outcomes through advanced technology and personalized support,” said Casey Craig, head of the Large, Mega, NFP and PEO markets. “Empower's point-in-time advice offering, and dedicated care center are some of the ways we will work together with American Cancer Society team members to deliver a more impactful and personalized experience.”

Learn more about Empower’s 2026 Personal Experience Study Clarity is the new currency | Empower.

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About Empower

Recognized as a leader in retirement services and wealth management,1 Empower administers over $2.0 trillion in assets2 for more than 20 million individuals through the provision of workplace and individual retirement plans, advice, financial planning, and investments. Connect with us on empower.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Instagram.

Pensions & Investments DC Recordkeeper Survey (2025). Ranking measured by total number of participants as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2026. Assets under administration (AUA) refers to the assets administered by Empower. AUA does not reflect the financial stability or strength of a company.

Empower refers to the products and services offered by Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America and its subsidiaries. “EMPOWER” and all associated logos and product names are trademarks of Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America.

The information contained herein is being provided for discussion purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All visuals are illustrative only.

©2026 Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America. All rights reserved. WF-6612500-0826 RO-5721177-0826

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To learn more about how we’re empowering plan sponsors and their participants to be more engaged in their retirement plans than ever before, call us at 800-719-9914.