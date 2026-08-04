Radial Enhances Returns Management with Strategic Two Boxes Partnership

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radial, Inc., a leading 3PL set to become Paxon later this year, today announced its partnership with Two Boxes to help brands transform returns from a costly operational burden into a competitive advantage through faster, more intelligent returns processing.

Returns have quickly become one of the most costly and operationally complex challenges retailers face in today’s retail environment. As eCommerce return rates approach 30% in categories such as apparel and footwear, brands face mounting pressure to reduce costs, recover inventory value, combat fraud, and improve the post-purchase experience to capture and retain customers. This announcement follows recent research from Radial and Two Boxes, which found that 44% of retailers identify returns fraud and abuse as the biggest pain point in their current returns process and nearly half still manage returns in-house despite the operational complexity.

"Returns have evolved into a critical moment for retailers that shapes profitability, inventory performance and brand perception," said Shauna Bowen, EVP, Chief Digital & Transformation Officer at Radial. "By partnering with Two Boxes, we're helping brands modernize one of the most overlooked parts of the customer journey, turning returns into a faster, smarter process that creates value for both the business and the consumer."

Embedded directly within Radial's fulfillment operations, Two Boxes replaces traditional manual and paper-based returns workflows with guided associate experiences, photo-documented item inspections, and rules-based dispositioning. Brands can quickly determine whether returned products should be restocked, repaired, liquidated, donated, or recycled, while accelerating processing turnaround times to ensure better, faster resolution for consumers.

Together, Radial and Two Boxes help brands achieve measurable operational improvements, including up to 3x faster returns processing, 20% or greater increases in restock rates, and up to 94% reduction in fraudulent returns through post-inspection refunding processes.

“Enterprise 3PLs like Radial set the standard for what great fulfillment looks like, and returns are the next frontier,” said Kyle Bertin, CEO and co-founder of Two Boxes. “Together, we're building a returns experience that Radial's clients can count on: faster processing, fewer losses to fraud, more inventory back on the shelf, and complete visibility from dock to restock. We couldn't be more excited about what we'll deliver for their clients together."

Learn more about Radial’s return management solutions by visiting: https://www.radial.com/solutions/ecommerce-fulfillment/returns-management.

Explore the state of 2026 Retail Returns and retailer perspectives by visiting: https://www.radial.com/insights/report-the-state-of-retail-returns-in-2026.

About Radial

Radial, becoming Paxon, is North America’s largest 3PL fulfillment provider also offering integrated payment, fraud detection, and omnichannel solutions to modern and enterprise brands. The company is a division of Bnode, a digital expert in parcel size logistics, operating across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Backed by more than 40 years of commerce expertise, Radial provides the technology, operations, and scale brands need to compete in an increasingly complex retail landscape. Its integrated solutions help brands deliver consistent customer experiences, drive profitable growth, and adapt quickly as their business evolves.

About Two Boxes

Two Boxes is an AI-powered returns processing technology platform purpose-built for the demands of modern commerce. By combining intelligent automation, including image classification, anomaly detection, and fraud identification with a flexible platform that enables any associate to process any return for any retailer globally, Two Boxes helps 3PLs and brands drive operational efficiency, recover inventory faster, and reduce fraud and revenue loss. The company serves leading enterprise accounts across DTC, B2B, and retail verticals. For more information, visit www.twoboxes.com.