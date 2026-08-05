From Viral Toy Craze to Lifestyle Brand: Earthbound Brands to Expand Mystery Squishy Dumplings by RMS

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earthbound Brands, a leading global licensing, product design and creative agency, has been named the exclusive licensing agency for RMS' Mystery Squishy Dumplings, one of the world's fastest-growing collectible brands.

"We've always believed the brand had the potential to extend far beyond toys, and Earthbound Brands has the expertise to help us build a strategic licensing program that will reach consumers in entirely new ways." Share

Fueled by billions of social media views, viral unboxing videos, limited-edition drops and a growing cast of collectible characters, Mystery Squishy Dumplings has become a global phenomenon with more than 40 million units sold worldwide.

Now, Earthbound Brands will lead the expansion of Mystery Squishy Dumplings into new product categories spanning toys and games, apparel, accessories, home, food and more, building an evergreen licensing program designed to grow alongside the brand's expanding world of characters and content. In addition to consumer products, Earthbound will drive licensing opportunities across entertainment, publishing, and other strategic brand extensions.

"Few brands capture this level of consumer excitement as quickly as Mystery Squishy Dumplings has," said Jeff Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Earthbound Brands. "The brand has built an incredibly passionate fanbase, and we're excited to build on that momentum through new products that give fans even more ways to engage with the characters they love."

Developed by RMS, a global toy company with more than 40 years of experience creating fun and innovative products, Mystery Squishy Dumplings is sold at leading retailers worldwide including Five Below, Target, Walmart and Amazon.

"It's been incredible to watch Mystery Squishy Dumplings transform from a viral hit into a brand with sustained global demand,” said Zack Farber, CEO of RMS International. "We've always believed the brand had the potential to extend far beyond toys, and Earthbound Brands has the expertise to help us build a strategic licensing program that will reach consumers in entirely new ways."

As the Mystery Squishy Dumplings universe continues to grow, the partnership marks the next step in the brand's evolution from viral collectible to enduring franchise.

For licensing inquiries, reach out to Irwin Cohen at irwin@earthboundbrands.com.

About Earthbound Brands

Earthbound Brands is a leader in licensing, product, and design services. With more than 25 years of expertise, Earthbound Brands partners with top retailers and world-renowned brands to extend their reach through strategic brand extensions, innovative product design and development, and brand identity and creative services. By connecting iconic brands with best-in-class partners, Earthbound Brands drives brand growth on a global scale. Learn more at www.earthboundbrands.com.

About RMS

At RMS USA, we believe in making the coolest kids' toys. Period. From Arts & Crafts to STEM toys and plush friends, we offer something special for every child.

Find our wide range of toys across all major retailers.