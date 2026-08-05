Kanadevia Inova Signs Concession Agreement for Its First Waste-to-Energy Plant in Africa

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kanadevia Inova AG (Switzerland; hereinafter “Inova”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kanadevia Corporation (TOKYO: 7004) engaged in the development, design, construction, maintenance and operation of waste-to-energy and biogas plants, has signed a concession agreement (long-term project operation agreement) for a 33.5-year waste-to-energy project in Casablanca, Morocco, covering the design, financing, construction and operation of the facility.

Inova will carry out the project together with Nareva, a leading Moroccan integrated energy company, and ITOCHU Corporation. Inova will establish an SPC (Special Purpose Company) to implement the project while proceeding with EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) and long-term maintenance agreements.

The project will construct a waste-to-energy plant adjacent to Médiouna landfill, one of the largest landfill site in Africa. The facility will process approximately 1.5 million tonnes of waste per year and have a power generation capacity of approximately 126 MWe. The objective is to hygienically treat waste while effectively utilizing it as an energy resource.

The facility will incorporate advanced technologies, including Inova’s large-scale combustion and boiler systems and its proprietary Autaro™ automatic combustion control system. In addition, it will include a 50 MW solar power facility, a 4 MW landfill gas recovery and utilization facility and a leachate treatment unit. By reducing methane emissions, which have a global warming potential approximately 28 times greater than CO2, the project is expected to generate around 1 TWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the annual electricity demand of approximately one million people.

The facility has also been designed to enable the future introduction of carbon capture technologies (CCUS). By capturing, utilizing, or storing CO2 contained in flue gases, the project aims to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support long-term decarbonization.

Project Overview

Location: Casablanca, Morocco

Processing Capacity: Approx. 1.5 million tonnes/year

Power Generation Capacity: Approx. 126 MWe

Scheduled Start of Operations: June 2030 (planned)