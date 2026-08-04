Insurity Partners with Artizent to Strengthen Insurance Modernization, Engineering Collaboration, and Delivery Capabilities

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced a new strategic partnership with Artizent (formerly Nous Infosystems), designed to help insurers execute modernization initiatives more effectively by combining cloud insurance technology with expanded engineering and delivery capabilities.

The partnership brings together Insurity's cloud-based insurance software and Artizent's engineering, implementation, and insurance expertise, giving carriers, MGAs, and brokers access to the technical depth and delivery capabilities required to modernize core operations and deliver transformation initiatives with greater confidence. Backed by experience designing, building, and operating enterprise systems in complex, regulated industries, Artizent further strengthens Insurity's global partner ecosystem.

Initially, the companies will focus on expanding engineering and implementation support for customer modernization initiatives. Over time, Insurity and Artizent expect to broaden their collaboration across larger enterprise transformation programs, scalable delivery models, and strategic market opportunities.

“Our customers are looking for partners that can combine practical delivery experience with real technical depth,” said Jeff Weiner, AVP, System Integrator Alliance Partnerships at Insurity. “Artizent brings a strong understanding of insurance operations, implementation execution, and engineering collaboration. This partnership expands our ability to help insurers move faster, modernize with less friction, and build for long-term growth.”

The partnership is designed to provide insurers with more than additional implementation capacity. By combining Insurity's cloud insurance platform with Artizent's engineering and delivery capabilities, the companies can help customers simplify complex transformation initiatives, accelerate time to value, and execute modernization programs with greater certainty.

"As P&C insurers mandate AI for total enterprise transformation, the challenge has shifted from technological strategy to operational execution, specifically, rewiring legacy operating models to unlock new value," said Rajib Chatterjee, Senior Vice President, Insurance Practice at Artizent. "Insurity’s cloud platforms provide the essential digital foundation for this shift. By integrating our AI-led engineering discipline and P&C insurance domain depth with Insurity's platform expertise, Artizent enables our joint clients worldwide to de-risk their modernization initiatives, accelerate time-to-impact, and establish operational resilience."

"P&C insurers are under increasing pressure to modernize while delivering measurable business value from AI investments," said Bilal Tak, Head - Catalyst Studio at Artizent. "Many organizations have the right vision but need the right combination of technology, industry expertise, and execution to turn that vision into results. Our partnership with Insurity brings those strengths together, bringing together Insurity's trusted cloud platforms with Artizent's insurance engineering expertise and AI capabilities to help insurers modernize faster, improve operational efficiency, and deliver better outcomes for their customers."

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with Artizent, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com or visit www.insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the U.S. and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, deep domain expertise, and robust analytics offerings, Insurity empowers customers to modernize their core systems, optimize operations, and deliver superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Artizent

Backed by TA Associates, a leading global private equity firm, Artizent is an enterprise engineering company built for mission-critical transformation. The company helps organizations modernize core platforms, engineer better software, unlock trusted data, strengthen cloud foundations, improve quality, and apply AI-enabled solutions where they create measurable business value. Focused on banking, financial services, insurance, and other regulated industries, Artizent works where technology must perform at scale, with precision, resilience, and accountability. With a global delivery model across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Serbia, and India, Artizent brings the engineering discipline and execution focus enterprises need to move faster and operate better.