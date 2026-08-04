Amantya Technologies to Integrate Rypplzz Spatial Intelligence Across Its 5G Core Platform

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amantya Technologies, a global technology company specializing in AI-native telecom software, cloud-native 5G, and digital engineering, and Rypplzz, a pioneer in software-defined Spatial Intelligence, today announced that Amantya has chosen Rypplzz’s spatial intelligence platform to power its 5G core solutions. The powerful combination of these two technologies will accelerate the development of intelligent, location-aware network solutions for telecom operators, enterprises, and government organizations worldwide.

The collaboration combines Amantya’s expertise in cloud-native 5G Standalone Core, User Plane Function (UPF), Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), network automation, and telecom intelligence with Rypplzz’s Spatial Intelligence platform. Rypplzz technology combines precise 3D positioning, multi-sensor fusion, digital twins, and AI-driven spatial intelligence, delivered entirely in software on existing wireless infrastructure, with no new hardware required.

Together, the companies aim to transform communication networks into intelligent digital infrastructure where carrier-grade connectivity is enhanced with precise spatial awareness, AI-driven decision-making, and real-time operational intelligence through integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) layered technologies. The collaboration will enable telecom operators, enterprises, public safety agencies, and government organizations to build smarter infrastructure, support autonomous operations, and unlock new digital services for the AI-RAN era, and the evolution toward 6G.

The joint effort will initially focus on four strategic areas:

Spatial Intelligence for Carrier Networks - Integrating AI-native 5G infrastructure with software-defined Spatial Intelligence to deliver real-time operational intelligence for smart cities, utilities, transportation, and enterprise networks.

- Integrating AI-native 5G infrastructure with software-defined Spatial Intelligence to deliver real-time operational intelligence for smart cities, utilities, transportation, and enterprise networks. Precision Positioning for Critical Infrastructure - Delivering resilient, high-confidence positioning in GNSS-denied environments through multi-sensor fusion for mission-critical applications across aviation, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, defense, and public safety.

- Delivering resilient, high-confidence positioning in GNSS-denied environments through multi-sensor fusion for mission-critical applications across aviation, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, defense, and public safety. AI-Driven Network Optimization - Combining spatial awareness with AI-powered RAN intelligence to enable predictive mobility, intelligent resource optimization, and enhanced performance across public and private 5G networks, with an architecture designed to extend into 6G.

- Combining spatial awareness with AI-powered RAN intelligence to enable predictive mobility, intelligent resource optimization, and enhanced performance across public and private 5G networks, with an architecture designed to extend into 6G. Physical AI and Autonomous Systems - Supporting real-time drone detection and tracking, robotics, industrial automation, and autonomous systems through the convergence of ultra-low-latency 5G, edge computing, digital twins, and precise spatial intelligence.

Anuradha Gupta, CEO, Amantya Technologies, said: “The next generation of telecom networks will be defined not just by faster connectivity, but by their ability to understand and respond to the physical world in real time. By combining Amantya’s AI-native 5G platforms with Rypplzz’s Spatial Intelligence capabilities, we are creating the foundation for intelligent networks that enable new enterprise, industrial, and public sector applications.”

Josh Pendrick, Founder & CEO, Rypplzz, said: “As AI increasingly moves into the physical world, Spatial Intelligence is becoming a foundational layer for next-generation digital infrastructure. Together with Amantya, we’re combining carrier-grade connectivity with real-time Spatial Intelligence. Our joint efforts will enable new applications across enterprise, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government.”

The companies will jointly explore customer engagements, pilot deployments, and technology demonstrations across telecom, enterprise, public safety, defense, transportation, and smart infrastructure initiatives in India, the United States, and other markets.

About Amantya Technologies

Amantya Technologies is a global technology company delivering AI-native telecom software, cloud-native 5G solutions, digital engineering, and intelligent network automation. Its portfolio spans carrier-grade network products, AI-powered platforms, telecom test and measurement solutions, private 5G, cloud, data, GIS, and enterprise AI, helping telecom operators, enterprises, OEMs, and government organizations build scalable, future-ready digital infrastructure.

About Rypplzz

Rypplzz is a spatial intelligence company building the next generation of positioning infrastructure and the spatial layer for the Physical AI era. Rypplzz software makes wireless networks spatially intelligent, delivering precise, real-time 3D positioning over the public and private network infrastructure operators already run, with no new hardware required. Rypplzz enables carriers, enterprises, and public sector organizations to turn existing networks into new location intelligence services and revenue. For more information, visit www.rypplzz.com