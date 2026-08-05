FusionIQ, IQvestment, and Regen Partner to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Wealth Platform Embedded in Sports Gaming

BALA CYNWYD, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FusionIQ, a leading provider of cloud-native digital wealth management technology, today announced a strategic partnership with IQvestment, its affiliated registered investment advisor (RIA) and Regen, a financial technology company focused on helping users build savings through sports gaming activity.

“With this partnership, we are furthering our mission to democratize financial services, meeting customers where they are and creating a seamless pathway from an everyday activity to a long-term investment.” Share

Together, the firms are launching a first-of-its-kind embedded wealth solution that enables users to automatically save and invest as a natural result of their sports gaming activity—bridging the gap between entertainment, financial wellness, and long-term investing.

The partnership introduces a new model for engaging next-generation investors by embedding financial services directly into everyday consumer moments, while maintaining institutional-grade infrastructure, compliance, and asset protection.

From Gaming to Saving to Investing

At the core of the partnership is a seamless progression:

Engage through sports gaming platforms

through sports gaming platforms Save automatically through Regen’s behavioral savings technology

automatically through Regen’s behavioral savings technology Invest through FusionIQ’s digital wealth platform

through FusionIQ’s digital wealth platform Grow through IQvestment’s advisory services

Regen’s platform—currently being shared through leading sports gaming platforms—enables users to automatically allocate a configurable percentage of each wager, win, or loss into a dedicated financial account. This transforms gaming activity into a consistent savings mechanism without requiring users to change behavior.

Through its integration with FusionIQ and IQvestment, those savings can now transition into investment portfolios, including diversified ETF strategies and goal-based investment solutions.

A New Category: Embedded Wealth Built on Behavioral Finance

The joint solution represents the emergence of a new category—embedded wealth driven by behavioral finance.

Rather than requiring users to take deliberate action to begin investing, the platform sets savings aside automatically as people play, then gives those savings a path into long-term investing.

This approach is particularly powerful for younger and digitally native users who had historically lower participation in traditional investing and benefit from automated, low-friction financial tools.

Executive Commentary

“Digital wealth must evolve beyond traditional channels and into the environments where consumers are most engaged,” said Eric Noll, CEO of FusionIQ. “With this partnership, we are furthering our mission to democratize financial services, meeting customers where they are and creating a seamless pathway from an everyday activity to a long-term investment. We are unlocking a powerful new channel for asset growth and expanding access to investing.”

“IQvestment is focused on expanding access to professionally managed investment solutions,” continued Mr. Noll. “By integrating behavioral savings with digital investing, we are enabling a new class of investors to move from passive saving to disciplined portfolio management within a fully compliant framework.”

“Most people want to save and invest. What stops them is that they either don’t know how best to start, or haven’t found a way that fits their life,” said Daniel Prior, CEO and Co-Founder. “Regen builds savings into something millions of people already do, and with FusionIQ and IQvestment, opens a clear path into investing for the long term. We meet people where they are and help them build something for their future.”

Expanding the Reach of Digital Wealth

The solution is designed for integration across sports gaming platforms, fintech applications, and digital wallets.

By embedding saving and investing directly into these environments, the partnership aims to increase participation in investing, encourage consistent saving, and open long-term investing to people the traditional system has overlooked.

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a cloud-native digital wealth management platform that enables financial institutions, fintechs, and advisors to deliver self-directed, digital advice, and hybrid investing solutions.

About IQvestment

IQvestment is a registered investment advisor providing portfolio management, digital advice, and fiduciary oversight.

About Regen Technology, Inc.

Regen is the first automated savings platform built for sports bettors. By linking to users' sportsbooks and triggering savings from every bet, win, or loss, Regen transforms everyday play into long-term financial wellness. Founded in 2025, Regen has already helped users save tens of thousands while betting as usual. For more information, visit regeninvest.co.

Disclosures

Advisory services are offered by IQvestment, LLC (IQvestment), an SEC-registered Investment Adviser. Investing involves risk. All investments, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), carry the risk of loss. The value of your investment may fluctuate over time, and you may gain or lose money. Advisory services are independent of any services or products offered by Regen Technology Inc. Regen is considered a third-party promoter for IQvestment.