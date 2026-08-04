Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Advances Cloud Transformation with Tyler Technologies

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TYL) today announced the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Division of Property Assessments, has successfully gone live with the largest cloud deployment of Tyler’s Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution. This key modernization milestone is a significant step forward in the state’s nearly 20-year partnership with Tyler.

The statewide implementation supports nearly 800 users across key divisions, including Property Assessments, the State Board of Equalization, and the Office of State Assessed Properties. The state’s deployment of Tyler’s cloud hosted and native solutions fosters an enhanced property assessment operation and delivers modern and reliable services to counties and taxpayers. The solution enables greater efficiency with computer-assisted mass appraisal, field mobility, and citizen transparency.

“Our partnership with Tyler from day one has been exceptional,” said Ryan Duggin, assistant director, Division of Property Assessments, Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury. “Moving to the cloud allows us to better serve our counties with improved access to the latest features, stronger security, and more efficient processes. This transformation enables us to enhance the services we provide across the state while continuing to innovate alongside Tyler.”

Tennessee’s cloud journey began in 2020 with a transition from on-premises systems to a hosted SaaS environment. The complete migration to the Tyler Technologies cloud-based Enterprise Assessment & Tax platform built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) was completed in early May 2026. The platform enables more frequent updates, improved system performance, and enhanced scalability, allowing the state to respond more quickly to evolving needs. The implementation was a collaborative effort between Tyler and the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, reinforcing a long-standing relationship built on innovation and shared success.

With Tyler’s Enterprise Assessment & Tax solution, Tennessee benefits from:

Continuous delivery of new features and enhancements through regular updates

Improved security, reliability, and system performance in a cloud-based environment

Greater efficiency in supporting and administering services for 86 counties and hundreds of users

Streamlined workflows and reduced complexity in system maintenance and upgrades

Enterprise-grade security, ensuring sensitive data is protected as the agency expands its use of the platform

“After nearly 20 years of partnership, this transition reflects more than a technology milestone, it underscores the trust, collaboration, and shared commitment that have defined our relationship,” said Chris Merdon, president of Tyler’s Appraisal & Tax Division. “As our largest Enterprise Assessment & Tax cloud client, Tennessee demonstrates how states can modernize mission-critical systems at scale while improving service delivery and operational efficiency.”

Originally implemented on-premises, Tennessee’s Enterprise Assessment & Tax system has evolved alongside the state’s needs for nearly two decades. The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury remains focused on leveraging technology to drive efficiency, transparency, and innovation across its statewide operations, ensuring strong support for local governments and residents.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of technology solutions purpose-built exclusively for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions strengthen the core operations of government and help agencies turn insight into action for their communities. With more than 50,000 installations across 16,000 client locations, Tyler serves clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

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