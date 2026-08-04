CitroTech Joins the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes, Strengthening Commitment to Community Fire Prevention and Home Resilience

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CitroTech Inc. (NYSE American: CITR), a specialty chemical company delivering the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency, today announced it has joined the Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH), the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to helping homeowners, communities, builders, and policymakers better prepare for and withstand disasters. As a Corporate Member, CitroTech will support FLASH efforts to advance wildfire preparedness, home resilience, and risk-reduction strategies across the United States, including support of the organization's WildfireStrong – No Fuel. No Fire.® campaign (WildfireStrong).

CitroTech develops the only long-term fire inhibitors recognized under the EPA Safer Choice program, designed to help render lumber, building materials, vegetation, and other cellulosic materials non-flammable. Bringing this solution to FLASH and the WildfireStrong initiative, the company will work alongside more than 100 public- and private-sector organizations advancing practical, proactive, and environmentally sustainable approaches to wildfire mitigation, community resilience, and fuel management.

"As wildfires continue to threaten homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure nationwide, it's time to shift more of our focus from responding to wildfires to preventing them," said Wes Bolsen, Chief Executive Officer of CitroTech. "FLASH has been a leading advocate for resilience and preparedness for decades, and we're proud to support its mission while bringing forward solutions with a proven ability to reduce fuel loads and improve community protection before disasters occur."

CitroTech has also developed the “CitroSafe®” system, which can be installed on and around homes and allows owners to remotely deploy its non-toxic fire-inhibitor solution, reducing the flammability of vegetation and surrounding materials as wildfires approach.

“We are pleased to welcome CitroTech as a Corporate Member,” said Leslie Chapman-Henderson, FLASH President and CEO. “Wildfire resilience requires innovation, collaboration, and proactive solutions that help communities better prepare for growing risks. CitroTech’s focus on prevention and mitigation aligns strongly with the goals of our resilience mission.”

FLASH Corporate Members support the organization’s work to strengthen homes and safeguard families from natural disasters through education, outreach, and cross-sector collaboration. To learn more about FLASH and WildfireStrong – No Fuel. No Fire.®, visit FLASH.org.

About CitroTech Inc.

CitroTech Inc. (NYSE AM: CITR) is manufacturing and deploying the CitroTech family of innovative, environmentally safe fire prevention solutions for homes, wood products, and wildfire prevention and asset protection. CitroTech is the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the EPA Safer Choice program and tested to UL Greenguard Gold standards, providing effective and scientifically validated wildfire mitigation while safeguarding human and environmental health. The company’s growing patent portfolio, recurring-revenue model, and scalable approach support its long-term growth and market expansion. For more information, visit www.citrotech.com.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country’s leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO – Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, Travelers, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH’s signature program No Code. No Confidence. – Inspect2Protect.org, featuring the Strong Homes Scale, provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their home’s resilience and their community’s building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221-SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on X, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. CitroTech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.