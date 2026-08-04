Foothill Credit Union selects Spiral to help members save and give back through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with Foothill CU, a leading California-based credit union. This partnership will enable Foothill CU to drive primary relationships and grow deposits through new personalized digital experiences. With Spiral, members can effortlessly save for their financial goals through everyday purchases while also supporting local nonprofits and community causes.

"Spiral makes it easy for members to grow their savings and make an impact through banking experiences they already use every day." Share

By embedding Spiral's Roundup Center seamlessly directly into the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, Foothill's members can automatically round up their everyday debit card purchases and direct the spare change toward their savings goals or support their favorite charitable causes, directly benefiting their communities and local nonprofits. In addition, the new Giving Center will enable members to easily donate to their preferred charities directly from their digital accounts, create a tailored portfolio of causes, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

"Our members trust us to help them build a stronger financial future while supporting the communities we all share," said Jonah LaFollette, Chief Strategy Officer of Foothill Credit Union. "Spiral makes it easy for members to grow their savings and make an impact through banking experiences they already use every day."

The partnership positions Foothill CU to deepen member engagement while driving digital donations directly from its member base to local nonprofits, expanding its offering for charitable organizations, and attracting more nonprofit partners to create positive change through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events

"Foothill Credit Union has a long history of helping members and strengthening its served communities," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Founder of Spiral. "We're proud to help credit unions deepen member relationships and grow deposits by making it easier for members to save more and support the causes they care about."

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how banks and credit unions grow deposits, strengthen primacy, and increase retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by 45+ financial institutions with over $200 billion in assets, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities through automatic savings and community impact experiences embedded directly into digital banking. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, reach their financial goals, and support causes they care about through everyday banking. Recognized as a Top 50 FinTech Company, Spiral helps financial institutions drive local impact while empowering millions of people to build better lives. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Foothill CU

Founded in 1958, Foothill Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative serving nearly 34,000 members with more than $770 million in assets across the San Gabriel Valley. Foothill CU serves employees and families connected to local school districts, hospitals, and local governments - the people who show up every day to care for, teach, and support our neighborhoods. But our doors are open even wider today. Whether you work in our schools, hospitals, cities, or simply live and spend your days in the community we serve, you’re eligible to join. Foothill is here for the whole neighborhood! True to its mission of improving members' financial health through exceptional service and products, Foothill Credit Union offers a full range of banking services, including savings, checking, loans, and digital banking, to its members. For more information, visit foothillcu.org.