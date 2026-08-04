FLOR Brings Fashion to the Floor with Expanded Collaboration with Trina Turk

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLOR®, the high-end area rug brand for homes, offices, and every space in between, today introduces three new area rug styles as part of its collaboration with fashion designer Trina Turk. Inspired by the bold color, geometric patterns, and optimistic spirit that define the Trina Turk brand, the new designs bring fresh energy to residential and commercial interiors. The new styles mark the latest chapter in the Trina Turk X FLOR collaboration, which launched in 2024 and expanded in 2025.

"One of the exciting things about our third collaboration with FLOR is that we’ve learned how to push color and pattern in a way that works beautifully in interiors." Share

The collection now offers 12 signature styles. It features a range of products that capture both the vibrance of Palm Springs and the sophistication of New York City living, offering everything from bold patterns to playful color and layered texture.

The three new products are part of FLOR’s Fall Collection. Each style revisits prints and color combinations from classic, archival Trina Turk and Mr Turk designs. The collection is deeply rooted in midcentury modern design and effortlessly translates fashion prints to interiors by experimenting with scale and placement.

“Fashion and interiors are both about creating a mood and expressing personality, so my transition to the home space has felt natural. A rug can completely transform the energy of a space in the same way a bold dress or print can transform how someone feels wearing it,” said Trina Turk. “One of the exciting things about our third collaboration with FLOR is that we’ve learned how to push color and pattern in a way that works beautifully in interiors. You can be a little bolder and more playful while still creating something sophisticated and livable.”

The latest products include:

Go With The Flow: Captures the classic energy of Mr Turk prints with a curved, geometric pattern designed to make a statement. Available in Olive, Butterscotch, Black, and Coral.

Captures the classic energy of Mr Turk prints with a curved, geometric pattern designed to make a statement. Available in Olive, Butterscotch, Black, and Coral. Midnight Muse: Combines bold movement and vibrant color, drawing inspiration from radiating prints like Trina Turk’s Coppelia pattern. Available in Berry, Fawn, and Navy.

Combines bold movement and vibrant color, drawing inspiration from radiating prints like Trina Turk’s Coppelia pattern. Available in Berry, Fawn, and Navy. Easy Does It: Brings dimension and texture to the floor through the same abstract patterns and tonal variation found in Trina Turk’s signature looks. Available in Tundra, Maize, Spice, and Turquoise.

The collaboration collection continues to resonate with residential consumers and commercial interior designers alike. Its timeless design, midcentury-inspired geometry, and bold use of color give homeowners and designers the flexibility to create functional spaces with a strong design point of view.

“People are looking for spaces that feel expressive, joyful, and personal again. Color and pattern can instantly create energy and emotion within a space, whether it’s a home, boutique hotel, creative office, or hospitality environment,” continued Turk. “The collection gives people permission to take more creative risks with interiors in a way that still feels approachable and practical.”

All of the Fall Collection launches are available now on FLOR’s website. To learn more about the Trina Turk x FLOR collection, visit this link.

About FLOR

FLOR®, the premium design brand of Interface®, has brought high-end area rugs to homes, offices, and every space between since 2003. FLOR carpet tiles are beautiful, easy to install, and responsibly sourced. Our customizable designs are engineered for high-traffic spaces, from family rooms to conference rooms. For more information, visit FLOR.com.

About Trina Turk

A California local, Trina Turk is inspired by the Golden State’s multicultural mix, creativity, architecture, and landscape. Trina’s modern and optimistic outlook meld graphic pattern and vivid hues with a California confidence. Founded in 1995 by Trina and her late husband, photographer Jonathan Skow, as a women’s clothing collection, Trina Turk has evolved into a print and color driven lifestyle brand, now including swimwear, Mr Turk menswear, eyewear and home goods.

The first retail store opened in Palm Springs, CA in 2002. Trina Turk is an active philanthropist, giving back by contributing to arts, healthcare, education, and architectural preservation causes. Trina Turk / Mr Turk boutiques are located in California and Texas.

Trina Turk and Mr Turk can be found online at http://www.trinaturk.com