Momnt and Skeps Partner to Expand Financing Options for Home Improvement Contractors and Their Customers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momnt, a fintech company specializing in real-time lending and payment solutions, and Skeps, an embedded lending orchestration platform, today announced a partnership that expands access to flexible, real-time financing that home improvement contractors can offer their customers.

"We built Momnt to work anywhere merchants need to connect their customers with financing, and that's what this partnership is really about: equipping contractors with more financing options for their customers." Share

The partnership makes Momnt's suite of real-time lending products available to contractors using Skeps' platform, giving them a broader range of financing options to offer homeowners at the point of sale — from smaller repairs to larger renovation projects. For Skeps' network of contractors, that means more ways to say yes to a customer's financing needs without adding new tools or workflows. For Momnt, it means extending its lending products to a wider base of contractors and the homeowners they serve.

"We built Momnt to work anywhere merchants need to connect their customers with financing, and that's what this partnership is really about: equipping contractors with more financing options for their customers," said Allyson Torsak, Chief Revenue Officer at Momnt. "By connecting our products to Skeps' network, we're bringing real-time financing tools directly to more contractors, so they can close more deals and grow their businesses without adding complexity to how they work."

"Contractors on our platform need more than one way to finance a project, because no two projects, or customers, look the same," said Ruby Walia, Chief Banking Officer at Skeps. "Adding Momnt's products to our credit orchestration platform gives contractors a deeper bench of financing options to draw from, so they can match customers with financing options that fit their needs through just one application."

Together, the companies are helping build a more connected financing ecosystem for the home improvement industry, where contractors can seamlessly access multiple lenders and financing products through a single platform, and homeowners get the right financing, at the right Momnt.

The integration is now available to contractors on the Skeps platform.

About Momnt

Momnt is a financial services technology platform that helps merchants offer simple, fast, and affordable financing at the point of sale. Momnt's embedded lending solution drives growth for merchants, extends personalized financing to consumers, and creates new revenue streams for financial institutions. Visit momnt.com to learn more.

About Skeps

Skeps is an enterprise credit orchestration platform that enables merchants and financial institutions to deliver intelligent financing experiences. Through its real-time, multi-lender platform, Skeps expands credit access, increases approvals, and improves conversion across home improvement, healthcare, retail, and other regulated industries. Founded in 2018, Skeps helps leading organizations simplify complex credit ecosystems while delivering seamless embedded financing through a single integration. Learn more at www.skeps.com.