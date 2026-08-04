Revvity Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 5, 2026.

The Company reported GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.48, as compared to $0.47 in the same period a year ago. Revenue for the quarter was $730 million, as compared to $720 million in the same period a year ago. GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the quarter was $89 million (which includes $16 million of tariff related refunds), as compared to $91 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP operating profit margin from continuing operations was 12.2% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 12.6% in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was $1.41, as compared to $1.18 in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $211 million, as compared to $192 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 28.9% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 26.6% in the same period a year ago.

Enters into Definitive Agreement to Divest China Immunodiagnostics Business

The Company recently entered into a definitive agreement to divest its Immunodiagnostics business in China (“China IDX”), which represented approximately 6% of the Company’s total revenue in fiscal year 2025. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Company is providing second quarter 2026 financial results on a reported and pro forma basis; forward-looking guidance is provided on a pro forma basis only and excludes China IDX.

Pro forma earnings per share from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.52, as compared to $0.48 in the same period a year ago. Pro forma revenue for the quarter was $711 million, as compared to $681 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma operating income was $94 million, as compared to $85 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma operating profit margin was 13.2% as a percentage of pro forma revenue, as compared to 12.4% in the same period a year ago.

On a pro forma adjusted basis, earnings per share for the quarter was $1.41 (which includes approximately $0.11 from tariff related refunds), as compared to $1.15 in the same period a year ago. Pro forma adjusted operating income was $209 million (which includes $16 million of tariff related refunds), as compared to $180 million for the same period a year ago. Pro forma adjusted operating profit margin was 29.3% as a percentage of pro forma revenue, as compared to 26.5% in the same period a year ago.

Adjustments for the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures have been noted in the attached reconciliations.

“Revvity delivered a strong second quarter, with results above our expectations and encouraging signs of increased demand across our customer base,” said Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of Revvity. “As we enter the second half of the year, given the clear momentum in our end markets, we are utilizing a portion of recently received tariff refunds to increase investments across the business, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and support future growth.”

Financial Overview by Reporting Segment

Life Sciences

Second quarter 2026 revenue was $359 million, as compared to $366 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma revenue decreased 2% and pro forma organic revenue decreased 3% as compared to the same period a year ago.

Second quarter 2026 adjusted operating income was $112 million, as compared to $115 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 31.1% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 31.6% in the same period a year ago.

Diagnostics

Second quarter 2026 revenue was $371 million, as compared to $354 million in the same period a year ago. Pro forma revenue increased 12% and pro forma organic revenue increased 11% as compared to the same period a year ago.

Second quarter 2026 adjusted operating income was $113 million, as compared to $89 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating profit margin was 30.4% as a percentage of revenue, as compared to 25.2% in the same period a year ago.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

For the full year 2026, on a pro forma basis, the Company forecasts total revenue of $2.83-$2.86 billion, pro forma organic revenue growth of 4-5%, and pro forma adjusted earnings per share of $5.30-$5.40.

Guidance for the full year 2026 for pro forma organic revenue growth and pro forma adjusted EPS is provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items the Company excludes from these non-GAAP measures. The timing and amounts of such events and items could be material to the Company’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Webcast Information

The Company will discuss its second quarter 2026 results and its outlook for business trends during a webcast on August 4, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast and presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, ir.revvity.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings announcement also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons that we use these measures, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and other information relating to these measures are included below following our GAAP financial statements.

Factors Affecting Future Performance

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures. Words such as “believes”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “will” and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) fluctuations in the global economic and political environments, including as the result of recently implemented and recently threatened tariff increases; (3) our failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (4) our ability to execute acquisitions and divestitures, license technologies, or to successfully integrate acquired businesses or licensed technologies into our existing businesses or to make them profitable; (5) our ability to compete effectively; (6) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (7) significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices for those services; (8) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (9) our ability to retain key personnel; (10) significant disruption in our information technology systems, or cybercrime; (11) uncertainties related to the development and use of AI in our product offerings and internal operations; (12) our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; (13) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (14) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (15) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability claims; (16) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable government regulations; (17) our failure to comply with data privacy and information security laws and regulations; (18) regulatory changes; (19) our failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (20) economic, political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (21) our ability to obtain future financing; (22) restrictions in our credit agreements; (23) significant fluctuations in our stock price; (24) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common stock; and (25) other factors which we describe under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2025 revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

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Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended July 5, 2026 Three Months Ended June 29, 2025 (In thousands, except per share data) As Reported Pro Forma As Reported Pro Forma Revenue $ 729,688 $ 711,109 $ 720,284 $ 680,547 Cost of revenue 312,822 302,876 327,728 306,814 Selling, general and administrative expenses 278,576 265,739 248,526 235,812 Research and development expenses 48,974 48,798 53,270 53,270 Operating income from continuing operations 89,316 93,696 90,760 84,651 Interest income (5,259 ) (5,242 ) (8,345 ) (8,327 ) Interest expense 22,990 22,990 22,937 22,937 Change in fair value of investments 5,251 5,251 1,955 1,955 Other expense, net 2,803 4,003 5,563 4,868 Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 63,531 66,694 68,650 63,218 Provision for income taxes 10,050 8,214 13,428 6,754 Income from continuing operations 53,481 58,480 55,222 56,464 Loss from discontinued operations (1,661 ) (1,661 ) (1,274 ) (1,274 ) Net income $ 51,820 $ 56,819 $ 53,948 $ 55,190 Diluted earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.47 $ 0.48 Loss from discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net income $ 0.47 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 $ 0.47 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 111,629 111,629 117,538 117,538 ABOVE PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP Additional supplemental information(1): (per share, continuing operations) Three Months Ended July 5, 2026 Three Months Ended June 29, 2025 As Reported Pro Forma As Reported Pro Forma GAAP EPS from continuing operations $ 0.48 $ 0.52 $ 0.47 $ 0.48 Amortization of intangible assets 0.76 0.70 0.73 0.68 Purchase accounting adjustments 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs — — 0.01 0.01 Transformation costs (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — — Change in fair value of investments 0.05 0.05 0.02 0.02 Significant litigation matters and settlements — — 0.01 0.01 Restructuring and other 0.32 0.32 0.10 0.10 Tax on above items (0.21 ) (0.19 ) (0.16 ) (0.16 ) Adjusted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.41 $ 1.41 $ 1.18 $ 1.15 (1) amounts may not sum due to rounding Expand

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Six Months Ended July 5, 2026 Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 (In thousands, except per share data) As Reported Pro Forma As Reported Pro Forma Revenue $ 1,440,806 $ 1,398,021 $ 1,385,046 $ 1,309,245 Cost of revenue 636,285 612,042 616,944 578,190 Selling, general and administrative expenses 532,458 505,515 498,245 507,149 Research and development expenses 106,861 106,684 106,867 106,867 Operating income from continuing operations 165,202 173,780 162,990 117,039 Interest income (11,563 ) (11,535 ) (18,426 ) (18,395 ) Interest expense 47,708 47,708 45,901 45,901 Change in fair value of investments 9,455 9,455 (1,118 ) (1,118 ) Other expense, net 6,079 6,567 15,601 14,296 Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 113,523 121,585 121,032 76,355 Provision for income taxes 19,149 17,814 24,141 23,664 Income from continuing operations 94,374 103,771 96,891 52,691 Loss from discontinued operations (1,836 ) (1,836 ) (706 ) (706 ) Net income $ 92,538 $ 101,935 $ 96,185 $ 51,985 Diluted earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 0.84 $ 0.93 $ 0.82 $ 0.44 Loss from discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net income $ 0.82 $ 0.91 $ 0.81 $ 0.43 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 111,746 111,746 118,882 118,882 ABOVE PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP Additional supplemental information(1): (per share, continuing operations) Six Months Ended July 5, 2026 Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 As Reported Pro Forma As Reported Pro Forma GAAP EPS from continuing operations $ 0.84 $ 0.93 $ 0.82 $ 0.44 Amortization of intangible assets 1.52 1.41 1.41 1.32 Purchase accounting adjustments 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 Change in fair value of investments 0.08 0.08 (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Loss from probable dispositions — — — 0.29 Significant litigation matters and settlements — — 0.10 0.10 Significant environmental matters — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Disposition of businesses and assets, net (0.05 ) (0.05 ) — — Mark to market on postretirement benefits (0.02 ) (0.02 ) 0.04 0.04 Restructuring and other 0.41 0.40 0.12 0.12 Tax on above items (0.36 ) (0.34 ) (0.32 ) (0.23 ) Adjusted EPS from continuing operations $ 2.47 $ 2.45 $ 2.19 $ 2.11 (1) amounts may not sum due to rounding Expand

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended July 5, 2026 Three Months Ended June 29, 2025 (In thousands, except percentages) As Reported Pro Forma As Reported Pro Forma Revenue and adjusted operating income Revenue $ 729,688 $ 711,109 $ 720,284 $ 680,547 Operating income from continuing operations $ 89,316 $ 93,696 $ 90,760 $ 84,651 OP% 12.2 % 13.2 % 12.6 % 12.4 % Amortization of intangible assets 84,871 78,383 85,289 79,903 Purchase accounting adjustments 1,866 1,866 2,178 2,178 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 105 39 1,248 1,248 Transformation costs (736 ) (736 ) — — Significant litigation matters and settlements 79 79 1,124 1,124 Restructuring and other 35,508 35,199 11,203 11,203 Adjusted operating income $ 211,009 $ 208,526 $ 191,802 $ 180,307 OP% 28.9 % 29.3 % 26.6 % 26.5 % Three Months Ended July 5, 2026 June 29, 2025 (In thousands, except percentages) Segment revenue: Life Sciences $ 358,699 $ 365,898 Diagnostics 370,989 354,386 Segment revenue 729,688 720,284 Segment operating income: Life Sciences $ 111,534 $ 115,469 31.1 % 31.6 % Diagnostics 112,866 89,422 30.4 % 25.2 % Segment operating income 224,400 204,891 Corporate (13,391 ) (13,089 ) Adjusted operating income 211,009 191,802 Amortization of intangible assets (84,871 ) (85,289 ) Purchase accounting adjustments (1,866 ) (2,178 ) Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (105 ) (1,248 ) Transformation costs 736 — Significant litigation matters and settlements (79 ) (1,124 ) Restructuring and other (35,508 ) (11,203 ) Reported operating income from continuing operations $ 89,316 $ 90,760 REVENUE AND REPORTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP Expand

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) Six Months Ended July 5, 2026 Six Months Ended June 29, 2025 (In thousands, except percentages) As Reported Pro Forma As Reported Pro Forma Revenue and adjusted operating income Revenue $ 1,440,806 $ 1,398,021 $ 1,385,046 $ 1,309,245 Operating income from continuing operations 165,202 173,780 162,990 117,039 OP% 11.5 % 12.4 % 11.8 % 8.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 169,952 157,092 167,989 157,246 Purchase accounting adjustments 2,007 2,007 2,001 2,001 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 387 324 3,789 3,789 Disposition of businesses and assets, net (5,074 ) (5,074 ) — — Transformation costs 58 58 — — Loss from probable dispositions — — — 34,243 Significant litigation matters and settlements 148 148 11,710 11,710 Significant environmental matters — — (1,208 ) (1,208 ) Restructuring and other 46,183 45,197 14,442 14,442 Adjusted operating income $ 378,863 $ 373,532 $ 361,713 $ 339,262 OP% 26.3 % 26.7 % 26.1 % 25.9 % Six Months Ended July 5, 2026 June 29, 2025 (In thousands, except percentages) Segment revenue: Life Sciences $ 720,544 $ 706,293 Diagnostics 720,262 678,753 Segment revenue 1,440,806 1,385,046 Segment operating income: Life Sciences $ 215,513 $ 221,180 29.9 % 31.3 % Diagnostics 188,988 163,437 26.2 % 24.1 % Segment operating income 404,501 384,617 Corporate (25,638 ) (22,904 ) Adjusted operating income 378,863 361,713 Amortization of intangible assets (169,952 ) (167,989 ) Purchase accounting adjustments (2,007 ) (2,001 ) Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (387 ) (3,789 ) Disposition of businesses and assets, net 5,074 — Transformation costs (58 ) — Significant litigation matters and settlements (148 ) (11,710 ) Significant environmental matters — 1,208 Restructuring and other (46,183 ) (14,442 ) Reported operating income from continuing operations $ 165,202 $ 162,990 REVENUE AND REPORTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP Expand

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) July 5, 2026 December 28, 2025 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,022,943 $ 919,860 Accounts receivable, net 709,175 744,671 Inventories, net 378,502 379,497 Other current assets 187,101 195,719 Total current assets 2,297,721 2,239,747 Property, plant and equipment, net 456,251 479,249 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 150,945 165,439 Intangible assets, net 2,224,001 2,347,003 Goodwill 6,607,802 6,613,493 Other assets, net 309,114 323,480 Total assets $ 12,045,834 $ 12,168,411 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 572,156 $ 588,828 Accounts payable 165,740 185,464 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 538,461 556,954 Total current liabilities 1,276,357 1,331,246 Long-term debt 2,633,094 2,631,236 Long-term liabilities 771,359 807,461 Operating lease liabilities 136,266 148,108 Total liabilities 4,817,076 4,918,051 Total stockholders' equity 7,228,758 7,250,360 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,045,834 $ 12,168,411 PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP Expand

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) July 5, 2026 June 29, 2025 July 5, 2026 June 29, 2025 Operating activities: Net income $ 51,820 $ 53,948 $ 92,538 $ 96,185 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,661 1,274 1,836 706 Income from continuing operations 53,481 55,222 94,374 96,891 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by continuing operations: Stock-based compensation 10,731 10,133 19,446 17,864 Restructuring and other 35,508 11,203 46,183 14,442 Depreciation and amortization 102,039 102,778 207,095 200,200 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,626 459 1,527 (166 ) Amortization of deferred debt financing costs and accretion of discounts 1,301 1,218 2,440 2,320 Change in fair value of investments 5,251 1,955 9,455 (1,118 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss 86 206 186 140 Gains on disposition of businesses and assets, net — — (5,074 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities which (used) provided cash: Accounts receivable, net (17,631 ) (40,041 ) 43,916 (21,901 ) Inventories, net 8,060 11,128 (4,778 ) 5,642 Accounts payable (4,320 ) (5,576 ) (18,064 ) 3,278 Accrued expenses and other (4,189 ) (14,367 ) (78,876 ) (49,177 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 191,943 134,318 317,830 268,415 Net cash used in operating activities of discontinued operations — — (10,657 ) (5,942 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 191,943 134,318 307,173 262,473 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (11,073 ) (18,868 ) (30,848 ) (34,850 ) Purchases of investments and notes receivables (2,506 ) — (3,561 ) — Proceeds from investments and notes receivables 6,819 — 7,496 — Proceeds from dispositions of property, plant and equipment 3,036 — 12,039 — Proceeds from disposition of businesses and assets — — 158 229 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired 219 — (67,061 ) — Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (3,505 ) (18,868 ) (81,777 ) (34,621 ) Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations — 9,375 — 18,750 Net cash used in investing activities (3,505 ) (9,493 ) (81,777 ) (15,871 ) Financing Activities: Payments of debt financing costs — (72 ) — (2,474 ) Payments on other credit facilities — (53 ) — (103 ) Payments for acquisition-related contingent consideration (350 ) (161 ) (350 ) (1,978 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under stock plans 996 — 6,437 2,632 Purchases of common stock (15,992 ) (293,907 ) (102,488 ) (447,501 ) Dividends paid (7,814 ) (8,282 ) (15,654 ) (16,715 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,160 ) (302,475 ) (112,055 ) (466,139 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,563 ) 31,953 (10,190 ) 48,075 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 162,715 (145,697 ) 103,151 (171,462 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 861,466 1,138,687 921,030 1,164,452 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,024,181 $ 992,990 $ 1,024,181 $ 992,990 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,022,943 $ 991,849 $ 1,022,943 $ 991,849 Restricted cash included in other current assets 713 1,141 713 1,141 Restricted cash included in other assets 525 — 525 — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,024,181 $ 992,990 $ 1,024,181 $ 992,990 PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GAAP Expand

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL METRICS (1) Continuing Operations Three Months Ended July 5, 2026 Pro forma organic revenue growth: Pro forma revenue growth from continuing operations 4% Less: effect of foreign exchange rates 0% Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses 1% Pro forma organic revenue growth from continuing operations 3% Life Sciences Three Months Ended July 5, 2026 Pro forma organic revenue growth: Pro forma revenue growth from continuing operations -2% Less: effect of foreign exchange rates 0% Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses 1% Pro forma organic revenue growth from continuing operations -3% Diagnostics Three Months Ended July 5, 2026 Pro forma organic revenue growth: Pro forma revenue growth from continuing operations 12% Less: effect of foreign exchange rates 1% Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses 0% Pro forma organic revenue growth from continuing operations 11% (1) amounts may not sum due to rounding Expand

Revvity, Inc. and Subsidiaries RECONCILIATION OF FINANCIAL METRICS (1) Continuing Operations Six Months Ended July 5, 2026 Pro forma organic revenue growth: Pro forma revenue growth from continuing operations 7% Less: effect of foreign exchange rates 2% Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses 1% Pro forma organic revenue growth from continuing operations 4% Life Sciences Six Months Ended July 5, 2026 Pro forma organic revenue growth: Pro forma revenue growth from continuing operations 2% Less: effect of foreign exchange rates 1% Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses 1% Pro forma organic revenue growth from continuing operations 0% Diagnostics Six Months Ended July 5, 2026 Pro forma organic revenue growth: Pro forma revenue growth from continuing operations 12% Less: effect of foreign exchange rates 2% Less: effect of acquisitions including purchase accounting adjustments and impact of divested businesses 0% Pro forma organic revenue growth from continuing operations 10% (1) amounts may not sum due to rounding Expand

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to more fully understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash, non-recurring or other items, which result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Accordingly, we present non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to the financial measures we present in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by adjusting for certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

We use the term “organic revenue” to refer to GAAP revenue, excluding the effect of foreign currency changes and revenue from recent acquisitions, divestitures and including purchase accounting adjustments for revenue from contracts acquired in acquisitions that will not be fully recognized due to accounting rules. We use the related term “organic revenue growth” or “organic growth” to refer to the measure of comparing current period organic revenue with the corresponding period of the prior year.

We use the term “adjusted gross margin” to refer to GAAP gross margin, excluding amortization of intangible assets and inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions and asset impairments. We use the related term “adjusted gross margin percentage” to refer to adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenue.

We use the term “adjusted SG&A expense” to refer to GAAP SG&A expense, excluding amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, transformation costs, significant litigation matters and settlements, asset impairments, significant environmental charges, and restructuring and other charges. We use the related term “adjusted SG&A percentage” to refer to adjusted SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue.

We use the term “adjusted R&D expense” to refer to GAAP R&D expense, excluding amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting adjustments. We use the related term “adjusted R&D percentage” to refer to adjusted R&D expense as a percentage of revenue.

We use the term “adjusted net interest and other expense” to refer to GAAP net interest and other expense, excluding adjustments for mark-to-market accounting on post-retirement benefits, changes in foreign exchange and interest associated with acquisitions and divestitures, changes in the value of investments and debt extinguishment costs.

We use the term “adjusted operating income” to refer to GAAP operating income, excluding amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, transformation costs, significant litigation matters and settlements, significant environmental charges, asset impairments, and restructuring and other charges. We use the related terms “adjusted operating profit percentage,” “adjusted operating profit margin,” and “adjusted operating margin” to refer to adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue.

We use the term “free cash flow” to refer to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations, less payments for additions to property, plant and equipment from continuing operations (“capital expenditures”) plus the proceeds from sales of plant, property and equipment from continuing operations (“capital disposals”).

We use the term “adjusted net income” to refer to GAAP income from continuing operations, excluding amortization of intangible assets, debt extinguishment costs, purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, transformation costs, significant litigation matters and settlements, significant environmental charges, changes in the value of investments, disposition of businesses and assets, net, changes in foreign exchange and interest associated with acquisitions and divestitures, asset impairments and restructuring and other charges. We also exclude adjustments for mark-to-market accounting on post-retirement benefits, therefore only our projected costs have been used to calculate this non-GAAP measure. We also adjust for any tax impact related to the above items and exclude the impact of significant tax events.

We use the term “adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations,” “adjusted earnings per share,” “adjusted EPS,” or “adjusted EPS from continuing operations” to refer to GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding amortization of intangible assets, debt extinguishment costs, purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related expenses, transformation costs, significant litigation matters and settlements, significant environmental charges, changes in the value of investments, disposition of businesses and assets, net, changes in foreign exchange and interest associated with acquisitions and divestitures, asset impairments and restructuring and other charges. We also exclude adjustments for mark-to market accounting on post-retirement benefits, therefore only our projected costs have been used to calculate this non-GAAP measure. We also adjust for any tax impact related to the above items and exclude the impact of significant tax events.

We use the term “pro forma organic revenue” to refer to organic revenue excluding revenue from probable dispositions. We use the related term “pro forma organic revenue growth”, “pro forma organic revenue growth from continuing operations” or “pro forma organic growth” to refer to the measure of comparing current period pro forma organic revenue with the corresponding period of the prior year.

We use the term “pro forma adjusted gross margin” to refer to adjusted gross margin, excluding gross margin from probable dispositions. We use the related term “pro forma adjusted gross margin percentage” to refer to pro forma adjusted gross margin as a percentage of pro forma revenue.

We use the term “pro forma adjusted SG&A expense” to refer to adjusted SG&A expense, excluding SG&A expense from probable dispositions and gains(losses) on sale of probable dispositions. We use the related term “pro forma adjusted SG&A percentage” to refer to pro forma adjusted SG&A expense as a percentage of pro forma revenue.

We use the term “pro forma adjusted R&D expense” to refer to adjusted R&D expense, excluding R&D expense from probable dispositions. We use the related term “pro forma adjusted R&D percentage” to refer to pro forma adjusted R&D expense as a percentage of pro forma revenue.

We use the term “pro forma adjusted net interest and other expense” to refer to adjusted net interest and other expense, excluding net interest and expense from probable dispositions.

We use the term “pro forma adjusted operating income” to refer to adjusted operating income, excluding operating income from probable dispositions. We use the related terms “pro forma adjusted operating profit percentage,” “pro forma adjusted operating profit margin,” and “pro forma adjusted operating margin” to refer to pro forma adjusted operating income as a percentage of pro forma revenue.

We use the term “pro forma adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations,” “pro forma adjusted earnings per share,” “pro forma adjusted EPS,” or “pro forma adjusted EPS from continuing operations” to refer to adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding net income from probable dispositions and gains (losses) on sale of probable dispositions.

Management includes or excludes the effect of each of the items identified below in the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth below with respect to that item:

Amortization of intangible assets—purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. Accordingly, this item is not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Debt extinguishment costs—we incur costs and income related to the extinguishment of debt, including make-whole payments to debt holders, accelerated amortization of debt fees and discounts, and expense or income from hedges to lock in make-whole payments. We exclude the impact of these items from our non-GAAP measures because we believe they do not reflect the performance of our ongoing operations.

Purchase accounting adjustments—accounting rules require us to adjust various balance sheet accounts, including inventory, fixed assets, deferred revenue and deferred rent balances to fair value at the time of the acquisition. As a result, the expenses for these items in our GAAP results are not the same as what would have been recorded by the acquired entity. Accounting rules also require us to estimate the fair value of contingent consideration at the time of the acquisition, and any subsequent changes to the estimate or payment of the contingent consideration and purchase accounting adjustments are charged to expense or income. We exclude the impact of any changes to contingent consideration from our non-GAAP measures because we believe these expenses or benefits do not accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such expenses or benefits are recorded.

Acquisition and divestiture-related expenses—we incur legal, due diligence, stay bonuses, incentive awards, stock-based compensation, interest, foreign exchange gains and losses, integration expenses, rebranding expenses, and other costs related to acquisitions and divestitures. We exclude these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because we believe they do not reflect the performance of our ongoing operations.

Transformation costs—transformation costs consist of external professional service costs related to transformation initiatives focused on business processes modernization, automation, and implementation of global systems to support the new Revvity Business Model. These costs are determined to be noncapitalizable in accordance with accounting standards. Management does not believe such costs accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such costs are reported.

Asset impairments—we incur expenses related to asset impairments. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the periods in which such charges were incurred.

Restructuring and other charges—restructuring and other charges consist of employee severance, other exit costs, abandonments or associated asset write-downs, cost of terminating certain lease agreements or contracts as well as costs associated with relocating facilities. Management does not believe such costs accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such costs are reported.

Adjustments for mark-to-market accounting on post-retirement benefits—we exclude adjustments for mark-to-market accounting on post-retirement benefits, and therefore only our projected costs are used to calculate our non-GAAP measures. We exclude these adjustments because they do not represent what we believe our investors consider to be costs of producing our products, investments in technology and production, and costs to support our internal operating structure.

Significant litigation matters and settlements—we incur expenses related to significant litigation matters, including the costs to settle or resolve various claims and legal proceedings. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the periods in which such charges were incurred.

Significant environmental charges—we incur expenses related to significant environmental charges. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the periods in which such charges were incurred.

Disposition of businesses and assets, net—we exclude the impact of gains or losses from the disposition of businesses and assets from our adjusted earnings per share. Management does not believe such gains or losses accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such gains or losses are reported.

Impact of foreign currency changes on the current period—we exclude the impact of foreign currency associated with acquisitions and divestitures from these measures by using the prior period’s foreign currency exchange rates for the current period because foreign currency exchange rates are subject to volatility and can obscure underlying trends.

Impact of significant tax events—we exclude the impact of significant tax events. Management does not believe the impact of significant tax events accurately reflects the performance of our ongoing operations for the periods in which the impact of such events was recorded.

Change in fair value of investments—we exclude the impact of changes in the value of investments. Management does not believe such gains or losses accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such gains or losses are reported.

The tax effect for discontinued operations is calculated based on the authoritative guidance in the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting Standards Codification 740, Income Taxes. The tax effect for amortization of intangible assets, inventory fair value adjustments related to business acquisitions, changes to the fair values assigned to contingent consideration, debt extinguishment costs, other costs related to business acquisitions and divestitures, transformation costs, loss from probable dispositions, significant litigation matters and settlements, significant environmental charges, changes in the fair value of investments, adjustments for mark-to-market accounting on post-retirement benefits, disposition of businesses and assets, net, and restructuring and other charges is calculated based on operational results and a blended jurisdictional tax rate, which contemplates tax rates currently in effect to determine our tax provision. The tax effect for the impact from foreign currency exchange rates on the current period is calculated based on a blended jurisdictional tax rate currently in effect to determine our tax provision.

The non-GAAP financial measures described above are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures because they exclude charges that have an effect on our reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures by which to evaluate our financial results. Management compensates and believes that investors should compensate for these limitations by viewing the non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings announcement may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures listed above is also used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, communicate our financial results to our Board of Directors, benchmark our results against our historical performance and the performance of our peers, evaluate investment opportunities including acquisitions and discontinued operations, and determine the bonus payments for senior management and employees.