Fideo Intelligence and Sigma360 Partner to Connect Identity with Business Risk Intelligence

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fideo Intelligence, a real-time identity intelligence company, today announced a partnership with Sigma360, a full-stack AI platform for risk intelligence, financial crime prevention and compliance. The partnership connects identity verification with business and counterparty risk intelligence, helping organizations determine whether an individual is legitimate and whether the people or organizations connected to that identity present fraud, financial crime or compliance risks.

Fideo Intelligence’s data helps determine whether someone is who they claim to be. Sigma360 helps determine whether the people and organizations connected to that identity present additional risk. Share

The partnership brings together Fideo’s view of an individual with Sigma360’s intelligence on the businesses, vendors and counterparties connected to that person. Banks, fintechs, corporate enterprises, professional services firms and government agencies can use these complementary insights to verify identities, evaluate broader risks and support financial crime prevention.

Connecting Identity Verification and Business Risk Intelligence

The partnership connects two stages of risk assessment: confirming that an individual is legitimate and evaluating whether that person, business or counterparty presents broader compliance or financial crime risks.

Fideo helps organizations validate individuals, detect potential identity fraud and investigate connected identities in real time using its patented identity graph spanning over three billion people. Sigma360 complements that intelligence with its AI-powered financial crime compliance platform, helping organizations streamline AML workflows, automate screening processes, and focus on real risk rather than unnecessary false-positive reviews.

Together, the companies help customers connect identity fraud signals with broader business and compliance risk. For example, when onboarding a business customer, an organization can verify the individual applying, identify the company and beneficial owners behind them, and evaluate associated sanctions, PEP, adverse media and counterparty risks to support a more complete due-diligence decision.

"Fideo Intelligence’s data helps determine whether someone is who they claim to be. Sigma360 helps determine whether the people and organizations connected to that identity present additional risk," said Chris Harrison, CEO of Fideo Intelligence. “Organizations can't afford to ask those two questions separately. Together, we can reduce risks for our customers and accelerate their compliance efforts."

Supporting Fraud Prevention, Compliance and Due Diligence

Customers will gain easier access to complementary identity and risk intelligence, along with coordinated support for complex fraud, compliance and investigative needs. The partnership brings together two companies serving overlapping customer groups across financial services, fintech and payments, professional services, corporate enterprises and government.

"Sigma360 was built to help compliance and risk teams see the full picture around a business or counterparty, but that picture starts with the individuals behind it," said Stuart Jones, Jr., Founder and CEO of Sigma360. "Fideo's identity intelligence gives our customers a stronger foundation to build that picture on, particularly where beneficial ownership and the people connected to a business matter as much as the business itself."

Immediate Access and Future Integration Opportunities

Customers can immediately engage Fideo and Sigma360 to address identity, business and counterparty risk through a coordinated commercial relationship. The companies will also explore deeper platform and workflow integrations based on customer demand.

About Fideo Intelligence

Fideo Intelligence powers fraud prevention, identity verification, and investigative workflows with real-time identity intelligence and advanced AI. Backed by its Identity Fraud Intelligence Network, Fideo helps organizations connect identity, digital, behavioral, and risk signals to detect fraud earlier, reduce unnecessary friction, and make more confident decisions across onboarding, account access, transactions, and investigations. Fideo is a SOC 2® certified company.

About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform that consolidates operations into one enterprise-grade system, enabling point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring for financial crime prevention and compliance operations. Sigma360 unifies global risk data, proprietary intelligence, core screening technology and AI automation in a secure cloud environment to find direct and network-based risks at sub-second speed, reduce false positives and strengthen risk and compliance operations.