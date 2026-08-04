KPS Global and Everidge Strategic Partnership Moves Forward

FORT WORTH, Texas & PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KPS Global, a majority-owned company of Viessmann Generations Group, has finalized a strategic partnership agreement with Everidge. The successful completion of the transaction follows the earlier announcement regarding the plan to combine the two complementary businesses.

KPS Global is a leading provider of custom enclosure solutions for controlled environments and has a strong track record in driving growth by providing innovative solutions to its customers.

Everidge, headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, offers commercial cold storage, walk-in coolers/freezers, cold storage doors, mobile cold storage, and cook-chill specialty solutions.

“We are excited to enter the next phase of our strategic partnership,” says Mike Eakins, CEO of KPS Global. “Now the real fun begins! When we announced this partnership, we outlined the benefits our customers would experience, and it’s time for us to fulfill that promise. We share a long-term commitment to our customers, employees and continued innovation and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Chris Kahler, CEO of Everidge notes, “This is a defining moment in our company’s history. Bringing together two great organizations to better serve our customers with such a talented management team is exciting."

KPS Global welcomes members of the Kahler family to its Board of Directors and officially announces the appointment of Chris, Mike and Stephen Kahler to the KPS Global Leadership team. The combined, privately held company will have more than 1,700 employees and 12 plants across the United States to serve customers.

About KPS Global

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, KPS Global is a leading provider of end-to-end solutions of custom enclosures for controlled environments. With the closing of the merger, KPS Global will own Everidge and its associated brands. The combined company will have over 1,700 employees and 12 manufacturing facilities.

KPS Global remains a privately held company, owned by Viessmann Generations Group.

About Everidge

Everidge, with its roots in cold storage dating back to 1952, is a provider of commercial cold storage, walk-in coolers and freezers, cold-storage doors, mobile cold storage and cook-chill solutions. Headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, Everidge serves customers through brands such as CrownTonka, ICS, LoTemp Doors, PrepRite, SmartRite, and ThermalRite.

About Viessmann Generations Group

Founded in 1917, Viessmann has been a leading industrial company in climate technologies for more than a century. In 2024, the family company combined its climate solutions business area with Carrier Global to build a new transatlantic partnership with unprecedented industrial scale and global reach. Ever since, Viessmann Generation Group represents the evolution into a global ecosystem with a shared purpose: co-creating living spheres for generations to come. Through strategic investments, partnerships and philanthropic engagement, Viessmann Generations Group supports entrepreneurs and initiatives addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges: avoiding, reducing and storing greenhouse gases; improving air and water quality; securing food availability; promoting health & well-being; fostering education & sciences; and defending democratic values. More information at www.viessmann.group.