Cottage Health and Thesis Announce Innovation Partnership to Expand Clinical Capacity and Support World-Class Patient Care

NEW YORK & SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thesis Care, the AI-powered care team platform for scalable clinical capacity, and Cottage Health, the leading not-for-profit health system serving California's Central Coast, today announced a strategic innovation partnership. Through the collaboration, which marks the first health system partnership for Thesis, Cottage Health will deploy Thesis's AI care team agents to support high-impact clinical operations and care management workflows.

Cottage Health operates hospitals in Santa Barbara, Goleta and the Santa Ynez Valley and is home to the region's only Level I trauma center. With more than 700 physicians, over 20,000 annual inpatient admissions, and recognition as a 2025 Leapfrog Top Teaching Hospital, Cottage has earned a national reputation for excellence. The partnership with Thesis reflects Cottage’s continued commitment to innovation in support of delivering world-class patient care.

Thesis's platform deploys AI agents backed by expert clinicians to complete complex clinical work end-to-end, all within a customer's existing systems and workflows. Cottage Health will initially deploy Thesis's care team agents to strengthen patient engagement and follow-up, ensuring patients are guided through next steps in their care plans and closing gaps to drive improved health outcomes.

“We’re always looking for ways to do more for our patients and communities,” said Kevin Davidson, Vice President of Ambulatory Services and Network Development at Cottage Health. “At Cottage, delivering world-class care means pairing clinical excellence with innovation. Thesis stood out for its ability to deliver completed clinical work with expert oversight built in – expanding care team capacity and maintaining quality. We’re excited about what this partnership will mean for our patients and for the clinicians who care for them.”

The partnership represents a significant milestone for Thesis, which recently announced a $45 million Series A funding round and has been expanding rapidly across large provider organizations. The Cottage Health collaboration marks Thesis's entry into the health system market, where the need for scalable clinical capacity is particularly acute.

“Cottage Health is exactly the kind of partner we built Thesis for – a quality-driven health system committed to expanding what its care teams can accomplish for patients,” said Niren Gandra, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Thesis. “Organizations like Cottage Health are leading the way in finding new approaches to deliver exceptional care and patient experiences. This partnership demonstrates how our platform can support that work with the scale and clinical depth their teams require.”

About Cottage Health

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,833 inpatient admissions, 93,281 emergency department visits and 1,971 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.

About Thesis Care

Thesis Care is an AI-powered care team platform for scalable clinical capacity. The company combines AI agents with expert clinicians to take on high-impact clinical operations and care management activities for healthcare organizations. Founded in 2024 by Niren Gandra and Aditya Pandyaram, the company is headquartered in New York, NY and backed by investors including Oak HC/FT, CRV, and Black Opal Ventures. Learn more at thesiscare.com.