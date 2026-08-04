Azureon Strengthens Presence in the DMV with Acquisition of Subcomm Pools

SADDLE BROOK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through its pool care platform Azureon, it has made an investment in and partnered with Subcomm Pools (“Subcomm”), a Falls Church, VA based company (https://www.subcommpools.com/). Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Subcomm was founded in 2008 by Miroslav ("Miro") Kolev and Hristo ("Chris") Kurtev with a vision of building a premier residential pool company serving the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Over the past seventeen years, the company has grown into a leading full-service provider of residential pool maintenance, repair services, renovation and construction. By emphasizing craftsmanship, customer service, and long-term relationships, Subcomm has established a premium reputation with homeowners across the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) region.

Subcomm marks Azureon’s 13th acquisition as the platform strengthens its presence in the DMV. Kyle Chaikin, Chief Business Development Officer at Azureon, commented, “The Subcomm team has built an outstanding business and earned a strong reputation throughout the DMV. We are thrilled to welcome Subcomm to the Azureon platform as we continue building a category-defining residential pool company.”

Subcomm will gain ownership in the Azureon platform, and will immediately have access to significant operational support, resources, and technology from Azureon and its executive leadership team.

Miro Kolev, Co-Founder of Subcomm, commented, “We are thrilled to join the Azureon team and begin this next chapter of growth while continuing to deliver the exceptional quality and customer service our clients have come to expect.”

John Tisera, CEO at Azureon, said, “Miro Kolev and Chris Kurtev are talented operators, and we look forward to partnering with them and the Subcomm team as we continue building the premier residential pool platform throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.”

About Subcomm Pools

Subcomm Pools is a leading residential pool construction and services company serving homeowners throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Founded in 2008 by Miroslav ("Miro") Kolev and Hristo ("Chris") Kurtev, Subcomm provides a comprehensive range of new pool construction, renovation, repair, maintenance, and seasonal services across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. With more than fifteen years of experience, the Company has built a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship, technical expertise, and long-standing customer relationships. Subcomm remains committed to delivering exceptional service and helping homeowners build, maintain, and enjoy their pools for years to come. Additional Information is available at https://www.subcommpools.com/.

About Azureon

Azureon is a leading provider of pool care services in the United States. With thirteen businesses serving seven states and DC, Azureon provides a comprehensive suite of services, including pool maintenance, repair, upgrades, renovations, and design/build solutions to customers across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Additional Information is available at www.azureon.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle-market niche services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to creating shareholder value. O2 invests to partner with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, close partnership, and alignment of interest with management. Additional Information is available at www.o2investment.com.