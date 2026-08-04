Priority Commerce Launches SeatGeek Integration to Help Teams and Venues Reduce Payment Costs

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Commerce today announced a production-ready integration with global ticketing leader SeatGeek that gives sports and entertainment organizations access to Priority Commerce’s advanced payment capabilities.

SeatGeek’s roster of more than 100 partners—including teams, venues, leagues, and other enterprise ticketing clients—now have the option to use Priority Commerce for payment processing. Share

The integration gives SeatGeek’s roster of more than 100 partners—including teams, venues, leagues, and other enterprise ticketing clients—the option to use Priority Commerce for payment processing.

At the core of the integration is Priority Commerce’s support for Level III transaction data, an advanced business-to-business standard that captures detailed line-item information. This capability allows participating SeatGeek partners to significantly reduce payment processing costs by unlocking lower interchange rates on eligible commercial card transactions.

In addition to cost savings, the integration connects Priority Commerce’s payment infrastructure directly with SeatGeek’s platform to support both card-not-present and card-present transactions. The result is a seamless payment experience across the full ticketing commerce ecosystem.

“Modern sports and entertainment organizations need a commerce partner that provides total command of their payments environment,” said Tom Priore, CEO of Priority Commerce. “This integration delivers the advanced tools teams and venues need to maximize their cash flow and optimize operational control to drive higher profits.”

“Priority Commerce is a strong addition to the SeatGeek platform,” said Chris Sanger, VP of Payments & Compliance at SeatGeek. “It gives our partners more choice in how they manage their payment operations, and access to new financial tools.”

About Priority Commerce

Priority Commerce delivers payments and banking solutions that power connected commerce. Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, we help businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth. The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities. Learn more about Priority Commerce (NASDAQ: PRTH) at prioritycommerce.com.

About SeatGeek

SeatGeek was founded in 2009 when three live event fans had the crazy idea that modern technology could improve the live event-going experience for everyone – fans, teams, and artists. Today, SeatGeek offers a trusted marketplace for fans to easily buy and sell tickets to the events they love and provides primary box office technology for some of the most prominent names in sports and entertainment globally.