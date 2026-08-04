VDURA and Wasabi Unite High-Performance AI Storage with Cloud Economics

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(Ai4 2026) – VDURA and Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, have announced a technology alliance to connect GPU-adjacent AI data infrastructure with predictably priced S3-compatible cloud storage.

"Pairing VDURA's GPU-adjacent performance with Wasabi's open, predictable cloud layer gives them a place for that data to be retained, protected and reused, and makes data movement a native part of the AI data lifecycle.” Share

Through the alliance, the companies will collaborate to help AI factories, neoclouds and enterprise HPC environments place active datasets and checkpoints close to GPUs while extending long-term retention, protection and data reuse into the cloud.

The alliance is anchored by a simple operating principle: keep AI data close when it is being used and move it freely when it is not. AI infrastructure teams routinely keep far more inactive data on performance infrastructure than they need to, because moving it has meant operational complexity, access delays or unpredictable cloud costs. The result is performance capacity consumed by data that no longer requires it, and retained data that is harder to protect, govern and reuse than it should be.

VDURA’s high-performance data storage serves the active phase of the AI data lifecycle: dataset staging, model loading, training, checkpointing and inference. VDURA provides GPU-adjacent parallel file system storage performance with RDMA data paths and full POSIX workflows, spanning NVMe flash, HDD capacity and a native S3 interface within a single global namespace.

Wasabi extends the environment with S3-compatible cloud object storage serving as an active archive and long-term retention layer. Datasets, checkpoints, model versions and derived artifacts that are no longer in active use move to Wasabi for protection, compliance, disaster recovery and distribution to other sites or compute environments, and remain readily accessible for retraining, model comparison and governance. Wasabi's predictable pricing, with no per-GB egress or API request charges under its standard terms, allows teams to plan retention and reuse costs in advance rather than discovering them on an invoice.

Tiered data placement is a practice long proven by the largest cloud operators, who pair lean performance infrastructure with deep, low-cost capacity. The alliance brings a comparable design pattern to organizations building their own AI infrastructure, using two independent, specialized platforms connected through open interfaces rather than a single closed stack.

“The infrastructure that feeds GPUs is engineered for velocity, and data belongs there while it is doing active work. It should not live there permanently,” said Ken Claffey, CEO of VDURA. “Our customers generate enormous volumes of checkpoints, dataset versions and model artifacts that hold real long-term value. Pairing VDURA's GPU-adjacent performance with Wasabi's open, predictable cloud layer gives them a place for that data to be retained, protected and reused, and makes data movement a native part of the AI data lifecycle.”

“AI data does not lose its value when a training run ends. It becomes the raw material for the next model, the audit trail for governance and the baseline for comparison,” said Laurie Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Wasabi Technologies. “This alliance makes it straightforward to connect GPU-adjacent infrastructure with independent, S3-compatible cloud object storage, so organizations keep control of their data and their costs without locking either one into a hyperscaler.”

The joint technology alliance will be present at Ai4 2026, August 4 to 6 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, where Wasabi will exhibit at booth #935. Ai4 is North America's largest artificial intelligence industry event, gathering more than 12,000 attendees across enterprise AI, infrastructure and research.

About VDURA

VDURA builds the world's most powerful data platform for AI clouds, AI factories and high-performance computing. Powered by HYDRA, its software-defined, mixed-fleet architecture keeps GPU clusters saturated while delivering hyperscale-class durability and economics. Visit vdura.com for more information.