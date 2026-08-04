Veritas Capital Unites Steampunk and MetroStar, Accelerating Mission Impact

MCLEAN, Va. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritas Capital (“Veritas”), a leading investor at the intersection of technology and government, today announced that affiliates of The Veritas Capital Vantage Fund, L.P. (“Vantage Fund”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Steampunk, Inc. (“Steampunk”), a change agent in the federal contracting industry. Following the close of the transaction, Veritas will merge Steampunk with existing portfolio company MetroStar Systems, LLC (“MetroStar”) to form one of the government contracting industry's most formidable forces for mission-driven transformation. The merger will bring together two companies built on the same commitment: providing warfighters, intelligence professionals, defense civilians, public servants, and the United States government with innovative tools to work faster, smarter, and safer.

“The combination of MetroStar and Steampunk will create a powerful force multiplier for delivering mission-critical solutions at scale,” said Hugh Evans, Managing Partner, Veritas. “Together, the companies will provide agency partners with AI-enabled solutions to move with agility, meet mission demands faster, and harness cutting-edge technology that drives mission impact. This is a combination that will set a new standard for what our nation’s warfighters, intelligence professionals, federal civilians, and homeland security leaders should expect from an industry partner.”

The combined company will benefit from complementary offerings of both organizations. MetroStar's deep AI and digital transformation product expertise will be strengthened by Steampunk's user-centered delivery model approach, Design Intelligence®, pairing culture and capability in a way we believe few competitors can match.

"MetroStar has built something rare: real technical strength paired with a culture that actually backs it up,” said Matt Warren, CEO, Steampunk. “With our shared action-oriented mentality, drive to achieve transformative outcomes, and track record of putting people, employees, clients, and the communities they serve at the heart of our businesses, combining forces will mean more capability for our clients and more opportunity for our people.”

“This transaction represents a milestone for both MetroStar and Steampunk, which has created market differentiation powered by Design Intelligence®, innovation, and a dynamic culture,” said Ali Reza Manouchehri, Co-Founder and CEO, MetroStar. “Together, we can move missions faster, operate at a greater scale, and deliver even bigger outcomes for our customers and their missions. The road ahead is full of possibility, and I could not be more excited about what we will build together.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Advisors

Baird served as exclusive financial advisor and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to Steampunk. Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as legal counsel to MetroStar and Veritas.

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a change agent in the federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients across Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health, and Defense. Guided and powered by a User-Centered delivery methodology, Design Intelligence®, Steampunk exists to positively disrupt how government services are designed and delivered.

About MetroStar

MetroStar is a trusted provider of AI-enabled products and services for U.S. government agencies, advancing the nation’s most critical missions through speed, innovation, and purpose. With a focus on AI, digital transformation, and secure enterprise modernization, MetroStar delivers technology that translates mission needs into capability at record pace, empowering Defense and National security leaders to outpace emerging threats and accelerate mission success.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with over $54 billion of assets under management and a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The Firm invests in companies that provide mission-critical products, software, and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means. Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, and national security, is core to the Firm. Veritas is a proud steward of national and global assets, focused on improving the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advancing our educational system, accelerating energy transition and protecting our nation and allies. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.