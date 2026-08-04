Fi and Verizon Partner to Integrate Connected Pet Care into the Modern Family Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fi, a leader in smart pet technology, and Verizon are bringing connected pet care directly into the modern family ecosystem. By integrating Fi’s state-of-the-art Fi Mini™ tracker directly into the newly redesigned Verizon Family app, the collaboration creates the industry’s first unified safety dashboard built for every member of the household—two-legged and four-legged alike.

While traditional family plans treat pets as an afterthought, together Verizon and Fi are delivering a seamless, unified experience for more convenience and peace of mind. Now, families can monitor their children’s safe walks, keep tabs on teen driving habits, access roadside assistance, and track their pets' precise locations, all from a single, seamless digital hub.

A complete circle of protection

The Verizon Family app serves as a comprehensive digital assistant, offering real-time location sharing, content filters, screen-time management, and driving insights. With the addition of the Fi Mini™, Verizon postpaid customers can seamlessly integrate their pets into this protective circle. If a pet slips out of the yard, safe-zone alerts are delivered instantly alongside family notifications, allowing for immediate, coordinated action.

The Fi Mini™is the smallest and lightest smart wearable GPS and health tracker ever built, weighing just 0.56 ounces. The device transforms any collar or harness into a comprehensive pet tracking system, providing real-time location and activity monitoring for both dogs and cats. Integrated with the Verizon Family app, the Fi Mini™ makes advanced pet safety more accessible by letting users view their pet’s data on a single platform alongside family members.

“Pets are family, and it’s only natural that technology built for families now includes them,” said Jonathan Bensamoun, cofounder and CEO of Fi. “We’re seeing more and more companies invest in how families stay connected, and that connection doesn’t stop with people. Verizon Family brings Fi’s technology to more households and makes sure every member of the family, including the four-legged ones, stays safe.”

Pricing and seamless integration

To make advanced safety accessible to all households, Verizon customers can purchase the Fi Mini™ directly through the Verizon Family app at an exclusive member price. The Verizon Family app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Fi

Fi is the leading platform for connected pet wearables, combining GPS tracking, AI-powered health insights via Fi Intelligence™, and real-time safety features to turn data into understanding and strengthen the human-animal bond. Its latest device, Fi Ultra, is the world's first GPS dog tracker and consumer wearable powered by T-Satellite with Starlink Direct-to-Cell connectivity, delivering location and safety coverage far beyond cellular range. Co-founded by Jonathan Bensamoun and Loren Kirkby, Fi is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at FiTracking.com.