Orion Real Estate Group and Secure Properties Launch 2026 Private Real Estate Investment Fund Focused on Acquiring Net-Lease Assets With Components Eligible for 100% Bonus Depreciation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Real Estate Group and Secure Properties today announced the launch of Orion Pro Fund 2026, LP, a real estate investment vehicle providing accredited investors access to income-producing net lease assets with components eligible for 100% bonus depreciation tax benefits under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, offering the potential for meaningful near-term tax advantages alongside income-producing real estate. The strategy seeks to pair meaningful near-term tax advantages with the durable cash flow characteristics of single-tenant net lease real estate.

The fund seeks to raise up to $200 million in equity, fueling over $500 million in eligible net lease investments. The sponsors, together with fund affiliate and advisor, SURMOUNT, have identified an initial eligible portfolio opportunity with the potential to scale through a robust pipeline of additional eligible net-lease properties that will close throughout the year.

The sponsors have cultivated deep, direct relationships across the automotive services and convenience retail sectors, with a transaction history spanning car wash, gas station and oil change assets. This network provides access to off-market sourcing channels and a differentiated perspective on the specialized diligence, acquisition, financing and tax considerations these assets require – including the acquisition of more than 100 car wash locations and 70 eligible convenience stores over the past three years.

Kevin Sanz, President at Orion Real Estate Group, said, “We’ve built Orion on the principle that active management can unlock substantial value, and our track record is the result of decades of relationships across the net lease sector that have allowed us to source opportunities that others simply don’t see. With this fund, we’re able to provide accredited investors with access to passive investments that combine the stable income-producing benefits of high-quality real estate assets with the tax benefits of bonus depreciation – a value proposition that is difficult to come by.”

Brian Mansouri, Managing Principal at Secure Properties, added, “Through multiple market cycles, Secure Properties has remained focused on acquiring and managing high-quality net lease real estate that delivers durable income and long-term value. Our integrated platform and longstanding industry relationships provide access to opportunities that align well with the fund's investment objectives and position us to execute effectively on behalf of investors.”

The fund’s sponsors have acquired more than $1 billion through similar vintage funds. Since 2018, they have collectively executed on more than $3 billion in similar transactions. Orion and Secure bring extensive experience in sale-leasebacks, portfolio acquisitions and single-tenant net lease investing across the United States and Canada. Additionally, fund advisor SURMOUNT has advised on more than $6 billion in bonus depreciation-eligible assets sold in the automotive services sector, representing more than 70% market share of total car wash transactions in 2025, including volume and number of properties.

Glen Kunofsky, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SURMOUNT, said, “The restoration of 100% bonus depreciation created a compelling window for investors to capture significant tax benefits while building positions in durable, income-producing real estate. Seeing that window open is the result of restored legislation and we believe this fund is exactly the kind of vehicle built to take advantage of this restored benefit for investors.”

Additional information about Orion Pro Fund 2026, LP is available through the fund’s dedicated website or by contacting fund@opf2026.com.

About Orion Real Estate

Orion Real Estate Group provides national and international commercial real estate services. With involvement in more than $10 billion in transactions and a portfolio exceeding $3 billion, Orion has the global experience, deep U.S. roots and innovation to thrive in a sophisticated, international market. Founded in 1978 by Joseph Sanz, Orion’s full-service, licensed real estate company has provided real estate services to investors around the world for more than 45 years. Orion has been involved with projects all over the U.S. and currently has projects in nearly half the United States, four Canadian provinces and Puerto Rico. https://orionmiami.com/

About Secure Properties

Secure Properties is a real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and managing high-quality single-tenant, net-lease assets through a range of institutional, joint venture, and private capital structures. With a growing national footprint, Secure Properties leverages deep market expertise, long-standing relationships, and flexible capital solutions to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for its partners. https://www.secureproperties.com/

About SURMOUNT

SURMOUNT is an industry-leading full-service commercial real estate platform that provides comprehensive net-lease focused real estate solutions to investors, operators, and partners, globally. SURMOUNT offers a wide range of real estate-focused offerings, including Sale-Leaseback, Investment Sales Brokerage, Lease Advisory, Capital Markets, Development, and Principal Investments. https://www.surmount.com/

Overall Disclaimer: This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any interests, which will be made only by means of a confidential offering memorandum and related subscription documents to qualified investors and in those jurisdictions where permitted by law. Any offering of interests will be made pursuant to an exemption from, and not by way of, a public offering. Interests have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state. This communication is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for, tax, legal, or accounting advice. You should consult your own tax, legal, and accounting advisors before engaging in any transaction. Certain statements herein, including statements regarding targeted raises, potential acquisitions, scaling of the portfolio, and expected tax outcomes, are forward looking and are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The sponsor undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that the fund will achieve comparable results or that targeted returns will be met. Investments involve significant risk, including loss of principal. Interests are illiquid, subject to restrictions on transfer, and suitable only for investors who can bear the risk of loss and limited liquidity.