Voyager Awarded Raytheon Contract Supporting SM-3

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG) has been awarded a contract by Raytheon, an RTX business, to advance propulsion technologies for the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3®) interceptor family. The company will provide its solid controllable throttleable propulsion technology and divert, attitude and control systems (DACS) — the precision subsystems that enable accuracy in the exo-atmospheric midcourse phase of flight.

“Our propulsion technology adds to the nation’s missile defense architecture, enabling higher precision, greater reliability and safer operation than legacy systems,” said Matt Magaña, president, Space, Defense & National Security. “This contract reflects both the demand signal for missile defense and our responsibility to deliver a high-performance, low-cost system to meet the required scale.”

Voyager’s DACS provides precision maneuvering and stabilization for missiles, interceptors and space payloads. Its next-generation solid propulsion technology — including advanced architectures, thrusters and hot-gas valves — steer and orient high-agility vehicles with high response and reliability under extreme operational conditions.

Voyager has been advancing this DACS technology for more than a decade, serving as the baseline for multiple next-generation weapon systems. The DACS application of this technology provides the multi-axis maneuvering capability — divert thrust and roll, pitch and yaw control — required to guide the SM-3’s kinetic warhead to intercept. These capabilities also support Raytheon’s advanced interceptor program development, as next-generation systems require faster, more agile terminal maneuvering to counter sophisticated ballistic threats.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense technology and space solutions company that enables mission-ready systems that secure today and power what’s next for the U.S. and partner nations. From propulsion and energetics to advanced electronics, mission management and space exploration, Voyager delivers capabilities that protect national security, reinforce the industrial base and expand human presence beyond Earth. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

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