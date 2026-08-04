GE Appliances Leverages Texas Instruments Semiconductors to Power Next-Generation Connected Appliances Manufactured in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Appliances, a Haier company, today announced that it will integrate US-manufactured, Texas Instruments (TI) microcontrollers, Wi-Fi® connectivity solutions, and analog components into its next generation of connected appliances. TI semiconductors will be used to supply one-third of the chips for products made in GE Appliances' new laundry plant at its Louisville, Kentucky headquarters, with production expected to begin in 2027. This investment translates to nearly double GE Appliances’ spending with TI. The announcement is part of GE Appliances' broader commitment to U.S. manufacturing, innovation and building its supply chain for critical components.

For GE Appliances, sourcing semiconductors from TI's U.S.-based fabrication facilities supports both its domestic supply chain goals and its need for reliable, high-quality components. GE Appliances continues to expand its network of 6,500 U.S.-based suppliers as part of its "Zero Distance" strategy to be as close to the customers and consumers it serves. Texas Instruments' U.S. manufacturing presence and broad semiconductor portfolio make it a strong addition to that network.

"Expanding our work with Texas Instruments gives us access to a differentiated semiconductor portfolio backed by domestic manufacturing,” said Lee Lagomarcino, Vice President of Clothes Care for GE Appliances. “TI's broad portfolio of advanced embedded processing and analog technology will help our engineers design appliances that are smarter, more powerful, and more efficient than ever before. Moving forward, our domestic research and development teams can also save significant time on new solutions for U.S. consumers."

TI’s manufacturing facilities—including sites in Lehi, Utah; Richardson, Texas; and Sherman, Texas—produce a broad portfolio of embedded processing and analog semiconductors. This makes TI one of the few suppliers that offer high-volume semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., supporting both supply chain resiliency and domestic sourcing goals.

GE Appliances will leverage TI’s embedded processing and analog semiconductors to enable smarter, more efficient, and more connected laundry products. Key innovation areas include:

Next‑generation wireless connectivity – TI’s latest Wi‑Fi solutions with integrated Bluetooth ® Low Energy and enhanced security provide a robust, secure connected‑appliance experience.

– TI’s latest Wi‑Fi solutions with integrated Bluetooth Low Energy and enhanced security provide a robust, secure connected‑appliance experience. Advanced intelligent power conversion – TI’s cutting-edge power conversion integrated circuits deliver industry-leading efficiency, integrated diagnostics, real-time protection, and advanced power management capabilities, helping improve appliance performance, reliability, serviceability, and energy efficiency while supporting scalable next-generation product architectures.

– TI’s cutting-edge power conversion integrated circuits deliver industry-leading efficiency, integrated diagnostics, real-time protection, and advanced power management capabilities, helping improve appliance performance, reliability, serviceability, and energy efficiency while supporting scalable next-generation product architectures. Breakthrough motor drive technology – TI’s motor drive technology enables advanced control of the drain pump system, delivering optimized washing performance and quieter operation. Moreover, TI’s gallium nitride (GaN) motor drivers achieve >99 % efficiency, eliminate heat sinks, and dramatically reduce solution size, boosting power density and overall system efficiency.

Additionally, GE Appliances is exploring future projects implementing TI’s intelligent microcontroller platform. This enables a centralized, AI-capable control architecture that combines rich analog integration, advanced security, and an integrated TinyEngine™ neural processing unit to deliver precise load control, low-power operation, and other intelligent features such as predictive maintenance and adaptive performance algorithms. As GE Appliances continues making U.S. manufacturing investments and developing new products, TI will have further opportunities to bid on supplying additional chips.

"We're proud to support GE Appliances as they expand their U.S. manufacturing supply chain. By bringing together next-generation Wi-Fi connectivity, energy-efficient microcontrollers, edge AI capabilities, and breakthrough GaN-based motor drive technology, TI is giving GE Appliances the building blocks to design smarter, more efficient, and more connected appliances. And we are proud to have our U.S.-produced chips integrated into GE Appliance’s U.S.-produced appliances,” said Vinay Agarwal, Vice President and General Manager of MSP Microcontrollers, Texas Instruments.

Together, GE Appliances and Texas Instruments are putting U.S. manufacturing at the center of how next-generation, connected appliances are designed and built.

About GE Appliances, a Haier company

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make good things, for life. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are a leading U.S. manufacturer of home appliances with 15,500 team members nationwide. GE Appliances, found in half of all U.S. homes, is proud to be rated America’s #1 Appliance Company1, trusted by millions of families nationwide. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram™, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier™, and Hotpoint™ brands. Our operations support nearly 98,000 additional American jobs and represent an investment of more than $3.5 billion since 2016. We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, passionate about getting closer to our product users to understand their needs and driven by the belief that there’s always a better way.

To learn more about our company, brands, career opportunities, and impact, visit geappliancesco.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

1 OpenBrand Consumer Tracking Survey, Q1 – Q4 2024, Based on Volume of Total Majors/MO/RAC – Retail Units Expand

Digital Assets: Photos, an infographic, and b-roll footage related to this announcement are available for download and use here.