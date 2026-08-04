Westinghouse and Amentum Partner to Expand Delivery Capacity for APX Fleet Deployment

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Penn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company and Amentum (NYSE: AMTM), a global leader in advanced engineering and technology solutions, have entered into a series of agreements supporting the Westinghouse APX technology platform. These agreements augment Westinghouse capabilities to support fleet-scale deployment of its AP1000® reactor while also advancing the development of the AP300™ small modular reactor (SMR).

“Westinghouse is pursuing a disciplined APX technology strategy built on the proven AP1000 reactor and extended through the AP300 SMR,” said Dan Sumner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westinghouse. “We continue to make investments to strengthen our proven APX platform, and our ongoing collaboration with Amentum is expected to accelerate the licensing of the AP300 SMR with the NRC. Separately, our two companies will work together to enhance our engineering and execution capabilities for delivering 1-gigawatt reactors at scale.”

“Amentum’s expertise spans the full spectrum of the nuclear project lifecycle, accelerating the development and deployment of advanced nuclear solutions, strengthening energy security and powering the growth of AI and other energy critical industries,” said John Heller, Amentum Chief Executive Officer. “There is an expanding global market for firm baseload power, and our collaboration with Westinghouse will enable us to help meet that demand.”

The Westinghouse APX strategy offers a single technology platform enabling the fleet delivery of the AP1000 reactor and the AP300 SMR. The APX platform is based on the proven innovations and technology of the AP1000 plant, including validated engineering, components, licensing strategies, fuel design and supply chain. The APX strategy offers the grid-scale, commercially available AP1000 reactor for near-term global fleet deployments, while developing the AP300 SMR to address additional market segments with smaller energy requirements. Amentum’s engineering capacity and nuclear experience will strengthen the industrial base and delivery model, enabling the repeatable deployment of the APX technology suite.

Under the most recent agreement, Westinghouse and Amentum will collaborate to obtain regulatory approval for the AP300 SMR by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a major milestone in bringing the technology to market.

Westinghouse and Amentum have an established history of partnership on nuclear projects worldwide, including nuclear power and decommissioning projects in the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, Slovakia, Lithuania and South Africa.

About Westinghouse

Westinghouse Electric Company is the future of energy, providing reliable, innovative nuclear technologies and services globally. Westinghouse pioneered commercial nuclear power, delivering the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957. The company has industrialized more nuclear reactors than any other company, with its technology forming the basis of half of the world's operating nuclear plants. More than 140 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 50,000 employees in approximately 70 countries across all seven continents.

Visit us at www.amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

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