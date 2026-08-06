AM Best Upgrades Fortegra Insurance Subsidiaries to A (Excellent)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Fortegra Group, Inc. (“Fortegra” or the “Company”), a global specialty insurer and part of DB Insurance Co., Ltd., today announced that AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of its insurance subsidiaries to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent). The outlook assigned to the ratings is stable, and AM Best removed the ratings from under review with positive implications. KBRA has also upgraded all of its ratings for the Company.

The upgrade applies across Fortegra’s insurance platform. The property and casualty companies include Lyndon Southern Insurance Company, Insurance Company of the South, Response Indemnity Company of California, Blue Ridge Indemnity Company, Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company and Fortegra Europe Insurance Company SE. The life and health companies include Life of the South Insurance Company, Bankers Life Insurance Company of Louisiana and Southern Financial Life Insurance Company. AM Best also upgraded Fortegra Belgium Insurance Company NV, Fortegra Insurance UK Ltd. and Fortegra Indemnity Insurance Company, Ltd.

The rating action follows DB Insurance’s acquisition of Fortegra on May 29, 2026. In its analysis, AM Best cited Fortegra’s strategic importance to DB Insurance and the expected advantages of operating as part of a larger, higher-rated insurance organization. DB Insurance holds an FSR of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term ICR of “aa-” (Superior), each with a stable outlook, and is one of Korea’s leading non-life insurers.

KBRA separately upgraded all of its ratings for Fortegra and removed them from Watch Developing, where they were placed on Sept. 29, 2025, following DB Insurance’s announcement that it intended to acquire the Company. The insurance financial strength ratings of Fortegra’s key insurance subsidiaries moved to A from A-, and the issuer rating for The Fortegra Group moved to BBB+ from BBB. All ratings carry a Stable outlook. KBRA cited Fortegra’s underwriting results, the strengthening of its credit profile and the strategic benefits of the completed acquisition.

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and an A.M. Best Financial Size Category of ‘X’, we offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. For more information: www.fortegra.com.

About DB Insurance

For more than six decades, DB Insurance Co., Ltd. has built a strong foundation as one of Korea’s leading insurers, protecting individuals and businesses while driving the advancement of the nation’s insurance industry. Founded in 1962 as Korea’s first public automobile insurer, the company adopted the name DB Insurance in 2017 to embody its vision of becoming a global insurance group. With an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) with Financial Size Category of ‘XV’ and S&P Rating A+ (Stable), DB Insurance provides a comprehensive portfolio of general, long-term, and automobile insurance, along with a broad range of financial services through its subsidiaries in life insurance, securities, savings banking, and asset management. For more information: www.idbins.com.