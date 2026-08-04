Curative and Wondr Health Partner to Offer Members Preventive Weight and Metabolic Health Support with No Out-of-Pocket Costs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curative Insurance Company, an innovative healthcare services provider, today announced a new partnership with Wondr Health, bringing behavior-based weight management support to its $0 copay, $0 deductible group health insurance plans at no additional cost to members.* The partnership helps employers address one of the leading drivers of chronic disease and healthcare spending by combining Curative's prevention-first model with Wondr’s root-cause approach to improving metabolic health.

Recent Mercer research shows employers are increasingly evaluating innovative approaches to manage healthcare spending. With excess weight recognized as a leading risk factor for conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and musculoskeletal pain, effective weight management represents one of the greatest opportunities to reduce chronic disease burden and avoid higher downstream healthcare costs. Weight-related conditions continue to be among the fastest-growing contributors to employer healthcare costs, driving increased demand for prevention-focused strategies that improve health outcomes while reducing long-term risk.

“Employers are under real pressure to address workforce health and rising costs in a way that actually works,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Obesity, metabolic dysfunction, and related conditions are some of the biggest drivers of healthcare spend. Too much of that spend goes toward managing disease instead of prevention. With Wondr, we’re giving employers another lever to get ahead of those costs, improve workforce health, and protect their bottom line. It’s a natural extension of Curative’s commitment to providing proactive, zero-out-of-pocket health coverage that keeps employees healthy before chronic conditions take hold.”

Wondr combines behavioral science, expert nutrition services, personalized care tracks, and community-powered coaching to help over two million participants build lifelong skills for long-term weight loss and whole-person health improvement. In a peer-reviewed published study, 50.7% of participants with metabolic syndrome reversed those risk factors within 20 weeks. Participants also reported meaningful improvements in energy, physical health, emotional well-being, and overall quality of life. Since 2007, Wondr Health has partnered with more than 2,100 organizations to deliver scalable, evidence-based programs that complement evolving benefit strategies and support long-term management of weight-related health risks.

Beyond weight loss, Wondr helps individuals build lifelong habits that reduce chronic disease risk and improve overall well-being. The solution supports participants across a spectrum of needs, from preventive weight management to metabolic health improvement, meeting individuals where they are with personalized guidance and support. This integrates directly into Curative's clinical model where the Baseline Visit and ongoing care navigation help identify and guide eligible members into Wondr as a natural extension of their personalized care journey.

“Employers are looking for solutions that improve health outcomes today while positioning them for the future,” said Scott Paddock, CEO of Wondr Health. “By adding our proven behavioral program to Curative's prevention-first model, we're helping organizations address one of the most significant drivers of chronic disease and healthcare spending while giving more people the personalized support they need to achieve lasting health improvements.”

*​​Every Curative member qualifies for the $0 deductible, $0 copay for in-network care and preferred prescriptions by completing a Baseline Visit within 120 days of the plan effective date. See https://curative.com to learn more. Curative Insurance Company PPO.

About Curative

Curative is creating the future of health insurance with its first-of-a-kind employer-based plan, boasting an impressive AM Best rating of A-. Our mission is to transform health insurance by eliminating financial barriers to care and guiding our members at every step of their health journey. With a competitive monthly premium and zero additional costs, Curative provides employers and their employees exceptional value, improved health, and peace of mind. For more information on Curative, visit curative.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn.

About Wondr Health

Wondr Health is the trusted leader in preventive weight and GLP-1 management solutions. Building on the strength of its digital behavioral program, Wondr Health delivers smarter weight management benefits with configurable GLP-1 coverage strategies that give employers and health plans more choice and maximum cost control. Integrated coaching, condition-specific care tracks, nutrition support, and connected devices drive sustained behavior change to prevent chronic disease and avoid downstream spend. Backed by 20 years of experience in the benefits space, Wondr Health sets a new standard for accessible, affordable care—helping organizations future-proof their weight management strategy while empowering individuals to live healthier, happier lives. For more information, visit wondrhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.