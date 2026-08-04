Atoms and Joby Aviation Form Strategic Partnership to Build America's Vertiport Network

LOS ANGELES & SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atoms, the Industrial AI and Infrastructure company, and Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), the company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced a strategic partnership to acquire and develop vertiport sites in the United States. The companies will initially focus on Florida, New York, and Texas, the markets where Joby is preparing to launch early operations under the White House-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP), as well as California.

"Atoms has a vision of building ambitious infrastructure projects that combine technology, operations, and customer experience, making them a natural partner for Joby," said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation. Share

Joby's aircraft is approaching commercial readiness. The company has flown its first FAA-conforming aircraft and entered the final stage of FAA type certification. Piloted flights across the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City have demonstrated its operational capability. As air taxis move from certification to early operations, the constraint will shift to the ground: aircraft will need places to land, charge, and connect passengers to the rest of their journey. Building that infrastructure rapidly, in the right locations, and at scale is expected to be the critical path to making electric flight part of daily life.

"Smart cities require innovative real estate and infrastructure development," said Travis Kalanick, Founder and CEO of Atoms. “As new transport modes and smart city services become available, designing and deploying a new asset class to support them is critical. We’re focused on serving city stakeholders with inspired, efficient buildouts that deliver great experiences for residents and communities alike.”

Atoms Real Estate builds smart city infrastructure for cities: power-intensive, complex deployments delivered by in-house architects, engineers, technology and construction teams. In this partnership with Joby, Atoms will develop vertiports as next-generation transportation hubs, where electric aircraft, autonomous ground vehicles, and ridesharing services will converge. The hubs will enable passenger connections, aircraft servicing, and last-mile ground transportation.

"Thoughtful urban planning can take a decade or more, and making electric flight part of everyday life will require a new generation of transportation hubs connecting aircraft, ground transportation, and communities," said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation. "As air taxis move closer to early commercial service in the U.S., the right infrastructure becomes increasingly important, not just where aircraft land and charge, but how cities embrace this new form of transportation. Atoms has a vision of building ambitious infrastructure projects that combine technology, operations, and customer experience, making them a natural partner for Joby."

About Atoms

Atoms is an Industrial AI and smart city infrastructure company building the machines that automate the industries that move civilization forward and the infrastructure that powers them. Founded by Travis Kalanick, Atoms operates across Food, Mining, and Transport through businesses including CloudKitchens, Otter, Picnic, Lab37, ProFood, and Pronto. To learn more, visit www.atoms.co.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. Joby intends to both operate its fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service in cities around the world and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the development and performance of our aircraft, the growth of our manufacturing capabilities, our regulatory outlook, progress and timing; our planned operations under the eIPP, including the location of such operations; our business plan, objectives, goals and market opportunity; and plans for, and potential benefits of, our strategic partnerships, including our partnership with Atoms. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: our ability to launch our air taxi service and the growth of the urban air mobility market generally; our ability to produce aircraft that meet our performance expectations in the volumes and on the timelines that we project; participation in eIPP projects is subject to, among other things, the finalization of OTA contracts; the competitive environment in which we operate; our future capital needs; our ability to adequately protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to effectively respond to evolving regulations and standards relating to our aircraft; our reliance on third-party suppliers and service partners; uncertainties related to our estimates of the size of the market for our service and future revenue opportunities; and other important factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 27, 2026, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on May 6, 2026, and in future filings and other reports we file with or furnish to the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates and beliefs as of the date of this release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.