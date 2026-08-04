LegalZoom Brings Legal Services to Microsoft 365 Copilot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), today announced it has launched an agent integrated with Microsoft 365 Copilot. Available through the Microsoft Marketplace, the new agent brings LegalZoom's suite of legal services — including business formation, business compliance filings, and attorney consultations — directly into the Microsoft 365 Copilot environment.

The integration is designed to simplify common legal and business tasks by combining LegalZoom's deep base of legal expertise, products, and services with the productivity capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot. By building on Microsoft 365 Copilot LegalZoom is bringing legal support into the everyday tools used by many of the small businesses it serves. Copilot users can access legal information, review documents, explore business formation options, and connect with attorneys in the LegalZoom network without disrupting their workflow.

"Small business owners shouldn't have to leave their work environment to access legal information, explore services, or connect with attorneys," said Liz Baker, Vice President Business Development, LegalZoom. "With LegalZoom inside Microsoft 365 Copilot, we are helping entrepreneurs find answers, understand their options and connect with attorney support at the exact moment they need it. This is another step toward making legal help more accessible, convenient and actionable."

"Microsoft 365 Copilot is designed to help users be more productive by bringing the tools and expertise they need into their daily workflow," said Caroline Stanford, Senior Director for Microsoft 365 Suites at Microsoft. "LegalZoom's agent integration helps extend that value by giving users access to LegalZoom’s legal guidance and attorney support directly within the Microsoft 365 Copilot experience."*

Guiding Entrepreneurs Through Business Formation

For new entrepreneurs, LegalZoom can help them evaluate and compare different business structures, including LLCs, corporations, nonprofits and DBAs. Once a user chooses a structure, users can then seamlessly form their business and access the compliance solutions needed to help keep it in good standing, all backed by LegalZoom's 100% accuracy filing guarantee.

Take a first-time founder who wants to form a business but does not know where to start. The user asks Microsoft 365 Copilot, "I want to start a business, what should I do?" The LegalZoom agent steps in and compares business structures -- sole proprietorship, LLC, corporation -- so the user can make an informed choice. Let’s say a user decides an LLC is the right fit. The agent then walks through the formation checklist covering state, business name, industry, and owners, shows LLC packages with pricing, and directs the user to LegalZoom's website to complete the purchase. When the user asks a follow-up legal question, the agent surfaces relevant LegalZoom articles.

Connecting Users With Attorney Support

LegalZoom also streamlines access to attorney consultations. Users can explore available attorney consultation topics, including contracts, business formation, intellectual property, employment matters and more. The agent can identify eligible attorneys within the LegalZoom attorney network that the user can choose to meet with, display available appointment times and facilitate booking consultations through either asynchronous chat or scheduled calls.

The agent provides users with LegalZoom network attorney profiles, including biographies, experience and practice areas, allowing them to schedule consultations directly with the legal support they need. To help LegalZoom network attorneys prepare, LegalZoom generates an AI-powered briefing document that provides contextual information with actionable insights for attorneys on the customer before the consultation.

Availability

LegalZoom is available immediately through the Microsoft Marketplace for customers with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license. For more information, visit Browse Apps | Microsoft Marketplace.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys, whether through our vast independent attorney network or our own law firm, we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to intellectual property protection and ongoing business management and legal support.

As AI reshapes how legal work gets done, LegalZoom is at the forefront of the human-in-the-loop approach, ensuring that the speed and efficiency of AI is always backed by the judgment and accountability of qualified professionals. With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

*Microsoft 365 Copilot does not provide legal advice or legal services.