SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lively, Inc., a top-rated health and lifestyle benefits platform* and #1 fastest growing HSA provider according to Devenir1, known for building the modern Health Savings Account (HSA), today announced Lively AI Benefits Assistant, an AI assistant purpose-built for administering HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, Commuter and Lifestyle Spending Accounts. The launch expands Lively's growing AI capabilities, which already help employees navigate and use their health and lifestyle benefits, by bringing the same intelligent experience to the HR and Benefits teams who administer them.

Lively Expands Its AI Axis Platform with AI Benefits Assistant as Usage Reveals Strong Demand Among HR and Benefits Teams for 24/7 Support Share

While much of the industry's investment in artificial intelligence has focused on improving the employee experience, Lively has invested in AI for both employees and employers. Benefits Assistant extends that vision by bringing AI directly to the people responsible for administering benefit programs, helping them complete administrative tasks, troubleshoot issues, understand complex workflows, and manage benefits using simple, conversational language.

"Our vision has always been to make benefits easier for everyone who interacts with them," said Alex Cyriac, CEO at Lively. "We started by helping employees better understand and use their benefits. Now we're bringing that same intelligence to HR and Benefits teams, creating an AI platform that supports every stakeholder across the benefits experience."

Because AI Benefits Assistant is native to Lively's proprietary Axis platform, it understands employer-specific plans, permissions, workflows, and account context, helping administrators complete work, not simply answer questions.

Instead of searching documentation or navigating multiple menus, administrators simply describe what they need in plain language. Benefits Assistant understands the request, applies relevant organizational context, and can answer questions, guide workflows, or help complete tasks securely within the Lively platform.

The assistant supports a wide range of benefits administration activities, including:

Troubleshooting enrollment and contribution file processing

Explaining and resolving processing errors

Managing employee enrollments, profile updates, elections, and terminations

Answering employer- and plan-specific operational questions

Generating scheduled custom reports or on-demand and operational insights using natural language

Early customer adoption has demonstrated strong demand for AI Benefits Assistant among HR and Benefits teams. Forty percent of conversations occurred outside traditional business hours, underscoring the need for always-on support. To date, AI Benefits Assistant has fully or partially resolved 72% of customer conversations (meaning the customer’s issue was addressed without escalation to a human agent) and earned a 88% user satisfaction rating among customers who provided feedback.

According to a Lively 2025 HR Time Spent Survey of its customers, HR and Benefits teams may spend up to 1,680 hours each year, or roughly 30 hours each week, responding to reactive questions, resolving administrative issues, and completing manual operational work. By reducing repetitive administrative work and surfacing contextual guidance instantly, AI Benefits Assistant enables Benefits teams to spend more time on strategic initiatives and less time navigating operational complexity.

Lively views its AI Benefits Assistant as part of a broader strategy to bring AI across the entire benefits ecosystem. While many organizations are applying AI to employee-facing support, Lively is investing equally in the operational side of benefits administration, giving employers tools that improve efficiency while ultimately creating a better employee experience through faster issue resolution, more accurate enrollments, and fewer administrative delays.

"We've entered a new era where conversation becomes the interface for enterprise software," said Shobin Uralil, COO at Lively. "We believe interacting with enterprise technology should be as intuitive as having a conversation. Our AI Benefits Assistant gives HR and Benefits teams a more accessible way to manage benefits, while maintaining the security, governance, and controls employers expect."

Together with Lively's existing AI experience for employees, the company is creating an end-to-end intelligent platform that helps employees maximize their benefits while enabling HR and Benefits teams to administer them more efficiently.

Lively AI Benefits Assistant is currently available to all customers.

For more information, visit livelyme.com.

About Lively

Lively is the health and lifestyle benefits provider that gets it right. Our solutions are designed to take the guesswork out of managing benefits and drive efficiency for HR teams. Our innovative platform combines robust features with unparalleled service, to make maximizing your benefits as simple as it should be.

Lively currently offers HSA, FSA, HRA, COBRA, Direct Bill, Commuter, Lifestyle Spending Accounts, and Medical Travel Accounts.

https://livelyme.com/

*Lively’s HSA was top-rated in Morningstar’s 2025 Health Savings Account Landscape, G2, Trustpilot, and Lively's Customer Satisfaction survey.

1 Devenir Research “2025 Year-End HSA Market Report” Based on percentage growth in total HSA accounts among the top 10 custodians listed by Devenir over the measured period. Rankings reflect Devenir-reported data only. Lively did not pay for participation in, nor commission, this report.