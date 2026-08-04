The Hockey Barn and Atlanta Gladiators Announce Partnership to Support and Grow the Hockey Community in Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Hockey Barn, Inc. and the Atlanta Gladiators have announced a partnership built around a shared vision of supporting and growing the hockey community in Atlanta.

"We've always believed that stronger players and stronger communities are built through great environments, meaningful relationships, and unforgettable experiences." Share

From the very beginning, The Hockey Barn has been built around a simple commitment: to inspire all generations of players and fans by creating more opportunities to experience, enjoy, and fall in love with hockey. Partnering with the Atlanta Gladiators is another step toward that vision, expanding opportunities for development, community engagement, exclusive experiences, and deeper connections throughout Atlanta's hockey community.

Together, the organizations will collaborate on community initiatives, fan engagement, special events, exclusive ticket offers, and member experiences designed to connect more people with the game while strengthening Atlanta's hockey community.

"The Hockey Barn was created to redefine how people experience hockey," said Kyle Kinzie, Founder of The Hockey Barn. "We've always believed that stronger players and stronger communities are built through great environments, meaningful relationships, and unforgettable experiences. The Atlanta Gladiators share that belief, and we're excited to work together to create even more opportunities for people of all ages to experience and enjoy hockey throughout Atlanta."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to creating more opportunities for players, families, and fans to connect with the game while helping hockey continue to grow across Atlanta.

"We are thrilled to welcome The Hockey Barn to the Atlanta Gladiators family. Our mission has always been to grow the game of hockey at every level in our community, and it's wonderful to align with a partner who shares that exact same passion. We wish their entire team immense success and are incredibly excited to watch them grow," said Jared Youngman, President of the Atlanta Gladiators.

The announcement comes as The Hockey Barn prepares to open its flagship location in August. Purpose-built to serve players and fans of every age and skill level, the facility combines innovative training spaces, professional coaching, competitive programming, and intentionally designed gathering areas to create a year-round destination for Atlanta's hockey community. The partnership with the Atlanta Gladiators marks another important milestone in bringing that vision to life.

About The Hockey Barn

The Hockey Barn, Inc. is a first-of-its-kind membership-based hockey community inspired by the freedom, creativity, and accessibility of backyard pond hockey. More than a training facility or rink, The Hockey Barn is a home for hockey where players, families, coaches, officials, and fans come together to train, compete, connect, and build lifelong memories around the game they love.

Built around the pillars of Train, Compete, and Belong, The Hockey Barn combines intentionally designed experiences, innovative programming, professional coaching, and a community-first philosophy to redefine how people experience hockey while inspiring better development, stronger communities, and a lifelong love of the game.