Thales Builds Cryptographic Security for the Age of AI and Post-Quantum Computing

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to the 2026 Thales Data Threat Report, the threat of Harvest Now, Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks was the top-cited risk, with 59% of organizations reporting that they are prototyping and evaluating post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms to prepare for the quantum era.

The risks that quantum computing poses to encryption standards are unprecedented. Luna 8 delivers high-performance support for both current and post-quantum algorithms, while helping customers maintain control over security. Share

To help organizations turn this readiness into deployment, Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies, today announced the launch of Luna 8, its next-generation hardware security module. Designed for the transition to post-quantum cryptography, Luna 8 enables organizations to securely store, protect, and manage cryptographic keys with market-leading performance, scalability, and speed.

As organizations face growing pressure from emerging quantum threats, expanding AI workloads and evolving stringent regulatory requirements, Luna 8 provides the performance, security and cryptographic agility needed to protect sensitive data, applications and digital identities.

“The risks that quantum computing poses to encryption standards are unprecedented,” said Todd Moore, VP of Data Security Products at Thales. “Enterprises need to build post-quantum readiness through cryptographic agility. Powered by our custom-designed cryptographic processor, Luna 8 delivers high-performance support for both current and post-quantum algorithms, while helping customers maintain control over security.”

“The new quantum-safe HSM from Thales enables us to support multiple secure environments while simplifying operations and making more efficient use of our infrastructure,” said Jack Zhou, CIO at HKVAX. “The flexibility to support multiple use cases, applications and business needs over time helps us maximize hardware investments. The combination of predictable performance and high availability gives our IT and security teams the assurance they need to operate efficiently to deliver consistent service to our stakeholders.”

“Integration, automation and scalability are increasingly important considerations for organizations modernizing their cryptographic infrastructure,” said Michela Menting, Vice President, Research, at ABI Research. “Luna 8 combines support for post-quantum cryptography with the flexibility organizations need to adapt as security requirements constantly evolve.”

Key advantages of the Luna 8 HSM include:

Quantum readiness: Luna 8 secures the cryptographic keys underpinning critical enterprise services such as PKI, certificate management, authentication, digital signing and identities; while providing a seamless path to post-quantum cryptography without disrupting existing investments.

Luna 8 secures the cryptographic keys underpinning critical enterprise services such as PKI, certificate management, authentication, digital signing and identities; while providing a seamless path to post-quantum cryptography without disrupting existing investments. Performance: With orders of magnitude faster cryptographic operations, Luna 8 delivers the performance needed for the most demanding applications.

With orders of magnitude faster cryptographic operations, Luna 8 delivers the performance needed for the most demanding applications. Scalability: It scales effortlessly from enterprise deployments to hyperscale environments, supporting rapidly growing cryptographic workloads without compromise.

It scales effortlessly from enterprise deployments to hyperscale environments, supporting rapidly growing cryptographic workloads without compromise. Future-proof: Its upgradeable architecture makes it easy to introduce new algorithms, standards, and capabilities, ensuring it remains secure, adaptable, and future-ready for years to come.

Its upgradeable architecture makes it easy to introduce new algorithms, standards, and capabilities, ensuring it remains secure, adaptable, and future-ready for years to come. Portability: Seamless migration for existing customers as it uses the same ancillaries and interfaces without requiring changes to current applications.

Seamless migration for existing customers as it uses the same ancillaries and interfaces without requiring changes to current applications. Flexibility: Luna 8 is delivered on a unified hardware appliance designed to support a variety of cryptographic applications. Future releases will also support payShield 11K, extending the platform to payment HSMs that protect payment transactions, PINs and sensitive cryptographic keys used by banks and payment providers worldwide.

Luna 8 is the first next-generation HSM on the new Thales HSM platform. Available now as a network appliance, it provides quantum-safe, tamper-resistant security with scalable performance. Designed for the highest assurance requirements, Luna 8 is being independently assessed to meet some of the world’s most demanding security standards (including FIPS 140-3 Level 3 and EU Common Criteria).

Find out more about the technical specifications of Luna 8 here or join our webinar here.

Read more about Thales’ expertise in post-quantum cryptography:

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies for the Defence, Aerospace, and Cyber & Digital sectors. Its portfolio of innovative products and services helps address several major challenges: sovereignty, security, sustainability and inclusion.

The Group allocates €4.5 billion per year in Research & Development in key areas, particularly for critical environments, such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Quantum and Cloud technologies. Thales has more than 85,000 employees in 65 countries. In 2025, the Group generated sales of €22.1 billion.

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