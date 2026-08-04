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Cann Partners with Dwyane Wade to Launch Golf-Inspired Half & Half Flavor Collection

The Launch Includes Dwyane Wade x Cann Half & Half in Both 3mg THC and 0MG Varieties, Joining Cann’s Newly Launched Zero-THC Line

original Cann x Dwyane Wade Half & Half (Photo Credit: Cann)

Cann x Dwyane Wade Half & Half (Photo Credit: Cann)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cann, a pioneer THC beverage company transforming social drinking, has teamed up with NBA legend, Dwyane Wade, to launch a brand-new Half & Half line. The Half & Half will debut in two varieties: 3mg THC and 0MG THC. 0MG (pronounced OMG) collection is Cann’s first-ever zero THC line; Half & Half will join the current lineup of Blood Orange Cardamom & Lemon Lavender.

As an avid golfer, the Half & Half flavor is inspired by the classic golf course drink. The perfectly balanced flavor profile blends Bergamot Lemonade and Yerba Mate Iced Tea for a refreshing, lightly sweetened sip with a boost of clean, natural caffeine.

“I’ve been a fan of Cann for quite a while now,” shared Dwyane Wade. “Finding something that I can drink, catch a small buzz, and still feel great after was a game changer for me as a Dad and entrepreneur with a busy and active lifestyle. My passion for golf inspired my Half & Half flavor. When I really got into the creation of the flavor, I wanted to create something that felt refreshing, familiar, and easy to enjoy.”

The 3mg Half & Half contains 3mg of THC and 6mg of CBD, a microdosed formula intended for a gentle buzz. 0MG Half & Half contains a functional blend of ingredients, including magnesium (for a mood boost), electrolytes (for hydration, not hangovers), and L-theanine (which takes the edge off), and mate (for energy). Both varieties contain roughly the same amount of clean mate caffeine as one shot of espresso, for a crash-free lift.

“When Dwyane Wade decided to invest in Cann initially, it signaled that elite athletes and the wellness community understood our vision,” explained Jake Bullock, CEO and Co-Founder of Cann. “Our Half & Half reflects Dwyane's own duality as both an athlete and a dad, just as it mirrors our consumers' desire to wind down without the hangover. And as a brand obsessed with taste first, we were never going to make your grandpa’s Half & Half. By blending natural yerba mate with citrusy, floral bergamot, we’ve created a smooth, refreshing drink that delivers a clean boost without the baggage.”

Cann Half & Half is available on drinkcann.com beginning August 4th, with in-store availability rolling out later this Summer. 0MG Half & Half is available for online purchase in all 50 states.

Wade is represented by Chad Easterling and Simone Capers.

About Cann:

Cann is a pioneer and market leader in the microdosed THC beverage category, redefining social drinking for adults 21 years and older. Cann’s signature microdosed formula delivers a light, sociable effect and a bright, refreshing taste without the next-day hangover. Named a TIME Best Invention of 2025, Cann products are crafted with all-natural ingredients and infused with CBD & THC from American-farmed, federally legal hemp. With a growing U.S. footprint across major retailers including Target, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Circle K, and Total Wine & More, Cann is leading a cultural shift toward THC beverages, redefining what is required for social gatherings, and creating a more inclusive, vibrant drinking culture. Cann continues to elevate the industry's practices through safe dosing levels, rigorous safety standards, and a hyper focus on channels with age verification. Available in multiple dosages (0–10mg THC) and formats — including cans, on-the-go liquid packets, and a 750ml Spritz bottle — Cann is available online in 35+ states, at retail in 30+ states, and at dispensaries across California. Learn more at drinkcann.com

Contacts

cann@jbc-pr.com

Industry:

Cann

Release Versions
English

Contacts

cann@jbc-pr.com

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