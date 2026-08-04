Northern Trust Launches APIs to Enable Real-Time Digital Connectivity for Banking Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust today announced the launch of application programming interfaces (APIs) for its banking services, providing Asset Servicing institutional banking clients with real-time access to data and services through automated connectivity. The API solution enables clients to integrate banking data directly into their operational workflows.

Data and capabilities provided through the new APIs includes payment instructions and access to intraday and end-of-day reporting on account balances and activity, including real-time credit, debit and balance confirmations. Share

Northern Trust’s APIs provide clients with automated access to real-time banking data and payment capabilities through direct system integration, including:

Payment instructions and access to intraday and end-of-day reporting on account balances and activity, including real-time credit, debit and balance confirmations;

On-demand data delivery in industry-standard formats that support faster, more seamless integration;

Straight-through processing, improved cash visibility and reduced manual intervention.

“Launching APIs for our banking clients underscores Northern Trust’s commitment to innovation and digital leadership,” said Peter Lantero, head of Banking & Treasury Services at Northern Trust. “These capabilities allow clients to tightly integrate with Northern Trust for real‑time balance and transaction information, supporting the complex needs of clients as their operating models continue to evolve.”

NAV Fund Services (NAV), an independent, global fund administrator serving alternative asset fund managers, is the first client to implement the new capability in production, developed through collaboration between the two firms’ technology teams. Working across a wide range of transaction types — covering balance and transaction reporting, cash management, data delivery and real-world fund administration scenarios — NAV built the integration technology to bring Northern Trust’s APIs for banking clients into its platform in real time. The integration supports more efficient reconciliation, reduced operational risk, and improved data accessibility aligned with NAV’s broader digital strategy.

“As a fund administrator, timely and automated access to banking data is critical to supporting our clients and our operations,” said Ravi Gupta, Chief Strategic Solutions Officer at NAV Fund Services. “Bringing real-time banking data into fund administration at this level required highly technical collaboration between our teams. We worked through a wide range of transaction types and real-world scenarios together to test and finalize for launch, and we’re continuing to extend the capabilities. The resulting API interfaces eliminate the delays of batch processing and file dependencies and advance how we service our clients.”

About NAV Fund Services

Founded in 1991, NAV Fund Services is a privately owned fund administrator recognized for its innovative proprietary technology and award-winning solutions for multiple fund strategies, including hedge funds, private equity/venture capital/real estate funds, and digital asset and tokenized funds. A team of 3,300+ professionals services 2,550+ global funds with $450 billion total AUA, while maintaining a 99% client retention rate. The company is based in the U.S. with eight service and technology facilities in India and locations in Australia, Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, and Singapore, plus the ability to service clients in additional jurisdictions worldwide. For more information: https://www.navfundservices.com/

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$20.0 trillion, and assets under management of US$2.0 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.