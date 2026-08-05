GRM Information Management and World-Class Cancer Research and Treatment Center Expand Pathology and Document Storage Relationship.

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRM Information Management and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center are proud to announce an expansion of their existing document and pathology storage relationship. The partnership was originally established in 2020, when GRM began providing storage services for a large portion of MSKCC’s pathology blocks and slides that had previously been housed in the facilities of another storage vendor.

After five years of delivering quality operations and service, MSKCC recently awarded GRM a multi-year contract that consolidated their entire document and pathology storage collection with GRM. This recent expansion adds tens of thousands of cubic feet of both pathology blocks and slides, as well as physical documents, and the ongoing management and delivery of them to MSKCC’s research and clinical operations.

GRM President & CEO, Avner Schneur, says, “GRM delivers first-class facilities, superior operations, and continues to define the gold standard for high-quality and consistent customer service.” Schneur goes on to add, “And that’s why industry-leading organizations like MSKCC are moving to us and consolidating their collections with us.”

GRM’s climate-controlled storage facility, where MSKCC’s pathology collection is housed, maintains physical standards and processes that are consistent with HIPAA, CLIA and CAP certification requirements. Additionally, GRM staff who handle and process pathology samples are highly trained and dedicated to servicing GRM’s pathology clients. This dedicated segment of GRM’s labor force possesses a high level of knowledge of clients and processes, which ultimately results in a nearly error-free environment and speed with processing requests and filling orders for pick-ups and deliveries.

As a complement to GRM’s high-touch, personal customer service, clients can also utilize GRM's eAccess online inventory management system and dashboard, which serves as the primary means for clients to view inventory and process delivery and pickup requests. The client's capability to request individual blocks and slides for pick-up and delivery is enabled by the barcoding of each sample, which virtually guarantees superior inventory management and traceability.

GRM's blocks and slides storage business is a natural extension of GRM's core document storage offering, as well as the company's growing digital healthcare solutions and patient data management solutions. Counting many of the country's largest healthcare organizations as clients, GRM employs their secure cloud-based content services platform, VisualVault, to deliver a broad and growing set of digital data managements and workflow automation solutions that are powered by sophisticated data extraction technologies, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) and valuable analytics tools.

About GRM

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage, pathology storage, scanning services and digital information management systems. GRM delivers its clients digital solutions in cooperation with VisualVault, its sister company and cloud-based ECM platform. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management (BPM) and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 15 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.