name.com Partners with Leading AI Platforms to Bring Domain Access to Millions of Builders

DENVER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--name.com, the domain platform that makes building simple at any scale, today announced five new partnerships with Lovable, Railway, Hercules, Sellfy, and Anything.com, expanding the name.com API across a growing portfolio of AI and developer platforms. Users can search, purchase, and manage domains directly inside the tools where they build, establishing a trusted online presence at the moment of launch.

These partnerships reflect a broader shift in how software is built and launched. As AI lowers the barrier to building websites, apps, and online businesses, the internet is getting more crowded, making domains more critical for establishing identity, trust, and discoverability. A recent name.com survey found that 77% of respondents expect domain importance to increase because of AI. By bringing registration directly into the platforms where creation happens, name.com makes digital identity part of building from the beginning. In Lovable's first week of its name.com API integration, users registered thousands of domains, demonstrating strong demand, and ease, when domain registration is embedded directly into the creation flow.

"We’re at an inflection point where digital presence is being rebuilt from the ground up," said Sammy Ahmed, VP and General Manager at name.com. "Domains remain the foundation of online identity and presence, signaling trust and credibility that AI cannot replicate. These partnerships reflect growing demand for domain registration to happen directly within the tools people already use, and name.com is making that seamless."

“More people than ever are building digital products with tools like Lovable,” said Sebastian Schaaf, Product at Lovable. “Giving these products a home needed to be effortless for our users, and we decided that name.com was the right partner to make this possible at our scale."

Each partner has embedded domain capabilities directly into its creation or deployment workflow, making domains part of the product experience:

Lovable: Lovable helps users create apps and websites by chatting with AI, with domains turning those creations into live, shareable products that can be accessed on the web. The company recently scaled from $300 million to $400 million ARR in a single month.

Lovable helps users create apps and websites by chatting with AI, with domains turning those creations into live, shareable products that can be accessed on the web. The company recently scaled from $300 million to $400 million ARR in a single month. Anything.com: Anything.com connects vibe coded websites and mobile apps to custom domains as soon as they are created. The company recently reached a reported $100 million valuation.

Anything.com connects vibe coded websites and mobile apps to custom domains as soon as they are created. The company recently reached a reported $100 million valuation. Railway: Railway launched a domain storefront, and integrated domain registration and DNS management directly into its deployment flow. The integration with the name.com API was finalized in only two weeks.

Railway launched a domain storefront, and integrated domain registration and DNS management directly into its deployment flow. The integration with the name.com API was finalized in only two weeks. Hercules: Hercules allows users to build apps and publish to a custom domain by chatting with AI. Hercules built and launched their integration with name.com in just 3 days.

Hercules allows users to build apps and publish to a custom domain by chatting with AI. Hercules built and launched their integration with name.com in just 3 days. Sellfy: Sellfy brings custom domains directly into the online store setup process for its network of creators, helping them launch branded storefronts faster.

This announcement builds on an existing portfolio of platform partners and integrations that includes Vercel, Replit, Netlify, Bolt, and Beacons. Built on industry-standard OpenAPI specifications, the name.com API ensures straightforward onboarding, allowing developers to build and deploy with speed and at scale.

name.com also recently launched name.dev, a developer hub with integration guides, partner case studies, and product deep dives for teams building on the name.com API.

Learn more about the name.com API at www.name.com/nameapi.

About name.com

name.com is the domain platform that makes building simple at any scale, serving entrepreneurs, developers, and business leaders. As the first AI-native registrar, name.com is modernizing domains for the era of agentic AI with a simple, fast, and modern domain API. name.com also offers an all-in-one launchpad for small businesses, enables development teams to integrate domains in days, not months, and helps creators manage their entire online presence with transparency and confidence. In 2025, name.com was listed as a Best Domain Registrar by TechRadar. Visit www.name.com for more information.