Thryv and Wix Announce Intent to Form Strategic Partnership to Power SMB Growth with Unified Commerce, Payments and Website Solutions

DALLAS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRY), the AI-native global growth platform for small businesses, and Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced plans to establish a strategic partnership designed to deliver integrated technology solutions to service-based small and medium businesses (SMBs) across North America and globally.

This partnership will bring together two of the most recognized platforms serving the SMB market, Thryv's comprehensive marketing platform and Wix's global website and unified commerce solutions, in a broad agreement that is positioned to deliver value to the companies and the customers they serve.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wix to provide every service-based small business a complete AI-powered technology foundation —together we provide payments, commerce, bookings, marketing leads and more, without having to stitch together a dozen different tools,” said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman and CEO. “Thryv has successfully built one of the most trusted platforms in the SMB market and together, we can generate significant value providing a comprehensive technology suite to the service-based businesses we support, while creating new opportunities for these businesses to access the tools they need to grow.”

Thryv brings approximately 100,000 active SaaS customers, a growth platform, a direct sales force, and deep expertise across service-business verticals. Wix brings a global platform used by hundreds of millions of users, and payments infrastructure built for the same service-focused SMBs at the core of Thryv's business. Together, the companies expect to expand the range of tools available to the SMB market.

ABOUT THRYV

Thryv (Nasdaq: THRY) is an AI-native growth platform that helps small businesses (SMBs) get discovered online, identify their best customer leads, and grow revenue faster with ROI insights. Platform features include AI-powered websites, AI Lead Insights and integrations with the CRMs service businesses are already using. Thryv makes growth-focused software accessible to the plumber, salon owner, contractor, lawyer, accountant and more. Approximately 100,000 businesses globally use Thryv software to get found, win customers and invest smarter. For more information, visit www.thryv.com.

ABOUT WIX.COM LTD.

Wix’s vision is to simplify complex technologies and deliver the best tools for every type of user and business to create online. Powered by advanced AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure, Wix is trusted by hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Founded in 2006 and strengthened by the 2025 acquisition of Base44, the no-code application platform, Wix is continuing to build for the future of the internet.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that include the words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “expect”, “preliminary”, “intend”, “plan”, “target”, “project”, “outlook”, “future”, “forward”, “guidance” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: significant competition for our Marketing Services solutions and SaaS offerings, which include companies that use components of our SaaS offerings provided by third parties; our ability to maintain profitability; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to transition our Marketing Services clients to our Thryv platform, maintain transitioned clients on that platform and sell them additional or upgraded products, sell our platform into new markets or further penetrate existing markets; our ability to maintain our strategic relationships with third-party service providers; internet search engines and portals potentially terminating or materially altering their agreements with us; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes and evolving industry standards; our SMBs clients potentially opting not to renew their agreements with us or renewing at lower spend; potential system interruptions or failures, including cybersecurity breaches, identity theft, data loss, unauthorized access to data or other disruptions that could compromise our information; our potential failure to identify suitable acquisition candidates and consummate such acquisitions; our ability to complete acquisitions and the successful integration of such acquisitions, and any failure of an acquired business to achieve its plans and objectives or realize any expected benefit from any such acquisition; the potential loss of one or more key employees or our inability to attract and to retain highly skilled employees; our ability to maintain the compatibility of our Thryv platform with third-party applications; our ability to successfully expand our operations and current offerings into new markets, including internationally, or further penetrate existing markets; our potential failure to provide new or enhanced functionality and features; our potential failure to comply with applicable privacy, security and data laws, regulations and standards; potential changes in regulations governing privacy concerns and laws or other domestic or foreign data protection regulations; our potential failure to meet service level commitments under our client contracts; our potential failure to offer high-quality or technical support services; our Thryv platform and add-ons potentially failing to perform properly; our use of artificial intelligence in our business, and challenges with properly managing its use, could result in reputational harm, competitive harm, and legal liability; the potential impact of future labor negotiations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, proprietary technology, information, processes, and know-how; rising inflation and our ability to control costs, including operating expenses; general macro-economic conditions, including a recession or an economic slowdown in the U.S. or internationally; adverse tax laws or regulations or potential changes to existing tax laws or regulations; costs, liabilities and reputational harm resulting from regulatory investigations, including the subpoena from the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); volatility and weakness in bank and capital markets; and costs, obligations and liabilities incurred as a result of and in connection with being a public company as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.