Clean Energy Expands Fueling Network as Trucking and Refuse Fleets Across Canada Choose Natural Gas

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE), North America’s largest provider of renewable natural gas (RNG), the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, has announced a series of new fueling and maintenance agreements across Western Canada as fleets continue to turn to natural gas to reduce emissions and lower operating costs.

High utilization of a predictable fuel that costs 40-50% less than diesel definitely accelerates the environmental benefits and payback on the upfront investment. Share

Through its partnership with Tourmaline (TSX: TOU), the company has also recently added stations in Grande Prairie and Chilliwack, making it easier for long-haul fleets to operate on cleaner and more affordable compressed natural gas (CNG).

These new agreements reflect growing confidence in natural gas engine technology, particularly with the rollout of Cummins' 15-litre X15N engine, which has opened the door for more long-range, heavy-duty operators to make the switch. The fleets span refuse, freight, logistics and oilfield services sectors and will add dozens of natural gas trucks to roads throughout British Columbia and Alberta.

“Canada has a strong business case for natural gas. This is a demanding market and the Cummins X15N engine closes the technology gap for fleets that haul heavy and put a lot of miles on the truck every year,” said Cody Brookwell, Director of Sales and Business Development at Clean Energy. “High utilization of a predictable fuel that costs 40-50% less than diesel definitely accelerates the environmental benefits and payback on the upfront investment. As we continue to grow our fueling network, we are delivering a compelling value proposition for the industry.”

Nortrans Freight Management, a leading carrier in British Columbia and one of the first fleets in Canada to deploy the Cummins X15N engine, has ordered five additional X15N equipped trucks following a successful trial. The company is expanding its X15N fleet after seeing strong performance in its operations.

Mullen Dedicated Logistics is planning to add seven new Cummins X15N trucks to its growing fleet of CNG-powered vehicles. The fleet will be fueling at Clean Energy Tourmaline’s network of stations. The expansion builds on the company's existing investment in natural gas transportation.

GFL Environmental, one of the largest environmental services companies in North America, is adding three Cummins X15N-powered units to the network. A long-time advocate and user of natural gas technology, GFL continues to expand its alternative fuel offering nationwide.

Integrity Waste Solutions has expanded its commitment to natural gas transportation with 10 additional natural gas trucks, including three Cummins X15N-powered vehicles. The company already operates CNG trucks and continues growing its CNG-powered fleet as part of its long-term sustainability strategy.

Reimer Brothers has selected natural gas for the first time, deploying four new Cummins X15N-powered trucks. The investment marks the company's introduction to natural gas technology.

Caron Transportation Systems is adding five Cummins X15N trucks to its fleet. The company has also invested in modifications to its maintenance facilities to support natural gas vehicle servicing.

Trican Well Service, one of the largest oilfield services companies in Canada, has entered the natural gas market with three new Cummins X15N-powered trucks. The deployment demonstrates growing confidence in natural gas technology among industrial and energy-sector operators.

Prairie Waste Solutions continues to expand its natural gas fleet with seven additional natural gas trucks, including three equipped with the Cummins X15N engine. The company has embraced natural gas as a cost-effective solution to support growth while reducing emissions.

Sniper Services is deploying its first Cummins X15N-powered truck, a tri-drive vehicle rated to haul up to 140,000 pounds. It will operate in Alberta's oil patch – one of the most demanding heavy-duty haul applications in Canada.

Environmental e360, a growing refuse collection company and long-time user of natural gas technology, is deploying 15 natural gas trucks that will operate in the City of Chilliwack, fueling at the newly opened Clean Energy Tourmaline CNG station.

With stations operating in Edmonton, Calgary, Kamloops, Grande Prairie and the Chilliwack location newly opened, fleets now have greater access to low-carbon CNG fueling solutions that support line-haul, long-haul, regional and return-to-base operations.

What Canadian fleets are saying about the X15N and natural gas fueling:

“Clean Energy has been a cornerstone of our CNG adoption strategy in Western Canada. Over the past two years, we've invested more than $3 million CAD in new CNG tractors, the largest capital investment in our company's 35-year history. That level of investment requires a partner we can trust, and a technology that works for our operations. We have both of those with the Cummins X15N engine and Clean Energy. The X15N natural gas engine delivers economics, scalability, practicality, and environmental responsibility in one solution,” said Alexander Norman, General Manager at Nortrans Freight Management.

“We are proud to partner with Clean Energy and support the development of commercial-grade infrastructure across western Canada. The Cummins X15N engine has performed well in our operation, delivering the same performance and reliability we would expect from our diesel-powered equipment. Equally important, our drivers love the trucks, which has helped make the transition a success,” said Ed Sherbinski, President at Mullen Dedicated Logistics.

“The significant investment Clean Energy is making in commercial-grade infrastructure gave us the confidence to deploy the Cummins X15N engine into our operations. We see this technology as a practical solution that supports our sustainability goals while helping us improve our overall operating economics,” said Paul Hanson, Vice President of Operations at Caron Transportation Systems.

“Access to reliable, diesel-like fueling has allowed us to continue expanding our CNG fleet. Clean Energy has earned our trust, and we’re excited to continue to grow our partnership in western Canada,” said Lorenzo Donini, CEO at Integrity Waste Solutions.

Clean Energy Tourmaline station locations:

Edmonton station: 902 127 Ave NE, Edmonton, AB T6S 1E8

Calgary station: 11134 15 St NE, Calgary, AB T3K 1E8

Kamloops station: 1925 Trans-Canada Hwy, Kamloops, BC V1S 1J6

Grande Prairie station: 10406 117 St, Grande Prairie, AB T8V 6M8

Chilliwack station: 44037 Progress Way, Chilliwack, BC V2R 3W8

About Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is the country’s largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market. Our mission is to decarbonize transportation through the development and delivery of renewable natural gas (RNG), a sustainable fuel derived by capturing methane from organic waste. Clean Energy allows thousands of vehicles, from airport shuttles to city buses to waste and heavy-duty trucks, to reduce their amount of climate-harming greenhouse gas. We operate a vast network of fueling stations across the U.S. and Canada as well as RNG production facilities at dairy farms. Visit www.cleanenergyfuels.com and follow @ce_renewables on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including without limitation the amounts and timing of natural gas expected to be produced or consumed; the timing and scope of construction, maintenance, and other projects; the numbers and timing of vehicles expected to be deployed, fueled, maintained, or financed; the characteristics and performance of natural gas engines and vehicles; and the environmental and other benefits of Clean Energy’s fuels. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and, unless otherwise required by law, Clean Energy undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Additionally, the reports and other documents Clean Energy files with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov) contain risk factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.