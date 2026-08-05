ZAP Surgical Expands Presence in China with Eighth ZAP-X Installation

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in non-invasive robotic brain surgery, today announced that Changchun Tumor Hospital in Jilin Province is the latest institution in China to offer the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform, increasing the company's footprint in China to eight systems.

With this installation, Changchun Tumor Hospital joins an elite group of neuro-oncology programs worldwide providing patients with state-of-the-art stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS). Other ZAP-X centers in China include PLA General Hospital (301 Hospital), The Second Hospital of Hebei Medical University, Jinan Junxin Hospital (Shandong), Peking University International Hospital, Xiong'an Xuanwu Hospital, and other centers of SRS excellence.

Stereotactic radiosurgery is a completely non-invasive and painless procedure that has transformed the treatment of many primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as select disorders of the brain, head, and neck. Serving as an alternative to open surgery for select indications, SRS treatments are typically completed during a single brief outpatient visit, and often allow patients to return to normal activities the same day. No incision, no anesthesia, and no pain.

"We are pleased to see growing adoption of ZAP-X throughout China as leading hospitals continue to seek advanced, patient-centered technologies for brain tumor care," said Jinhua Yang, President of ZAP Surgical China. "The addition of Changchun Tumor Hospital further demonstrates the strong demand for modern radiosurgery platforms that combine clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and unprecedented installation flexibility."

The ZAP-X system utilizes unique gyroscopic mobility to deliver radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential angles, enabling highly precise targeting while minimizing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue. This approach is designed to improve protection of critical structures such as the brain stem, eyes, and optic nerves while helping preserve cognitive function.

"China continues to play a vital role in advancing access to world-class radiosurgery," said Dr. John R. Adler, Founder and CEO of ZAP Surgical and Emeritus Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. "By combining exceptional clinical performance and eliminating the need for radioactive cobalt sources, ZAP-X is helping hospitals rethink what is possible in the delivery of brain radiosurgery."

ZAP-X is the first and only dedicated cranial radiosurgery platform designed to operate without the need for a shielded radiation vault, eliminating the cost and complexity of constructing traditional bunker facilities*. Its self-shielded architecture allows hospitals to place the system in highly visible patient-centered environments rather than behind concrete walls.

The system is also the first and only dedicated cranial radiosurgery platform to replace Cobalt-60 radioactive sources with a contemporary linear accelerator, eliminating the ongoing costs, security requirements, and source replacement logistics associated with radioactive isotopes.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in non-invasive robotic brain surgery, is committed to reducing the costs and complexities that limit access to world-class radiosurgery (SRS) for the brain, head, and neck. The company manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform and is also pioneering new potential applications of high-precision SRS in areas such as depression, addiction, and obesity. Founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University, ZAP introduced the world’s first vault-free radiosurgery platform - eliminating the need for costly shielded treatment rooms and enabling flexible, high-visibility siting. ZAP-X also advances beyond legacy Cobalt-60 technology with a modern linear accelerator for safer, more sustainable care. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.