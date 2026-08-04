TKO, Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, and Legends Global Announce NOCHE UFC, WWE Royal Rumble and PBR World Finals Coming to Arizona

PHOENIX & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), Arizona Sports & Events Alliance, and Legends Global today announced that NOCHE UFC, WWE Royal Rumble, and the PBR World Finals: Championship will take place in Glendale at Desert Diamond Arena and State Farm Stadium, marking the first confirmed events under the organizations’ multi-year partnership announced this past May.

The seven-event agreement spans three years and marks TKO’s first-ever agreement with a state-level organization spanning UFC, WWE, PBR and Zuffa Boxing, bringing several of TKO’s most high-profile live sports and entertainment properties to one of the country’s leading major-event destinations.

“Arizona is proud to be the first state to establish this kind of partnership with TKO, reflecting our commitment to innovative collaborations that create lasting economic opportunity," said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. "From hosting world-class sporting events to attracting leading businesses and investment, Arizona continues to prove that we do big things – and do them well. We're excited to partner with TKO to deliver lasting benefits for Arizona residents by driving economic growth, creating opportunity and showcasing everything our state has to offer."

“Arizona is a proven destination for major live events, and Glendale gives us two exceptional venues in State Farm Stadium and Desert Diamond Arena,” said Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO. “We look forward to working with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance and Legends Global to deliver this lineup of marquee UFC, WWE, and PBR experiences for fans across the state.”

"TKO's globally recognized brands have an extraordinary ability to unite passionate fans from around the world through premier live events and media platforms,” said Jay Parry, President & CEO of the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance. “Over the next three years, hundreds of thousands of visitors will travel to Arizona for these signature events, creating an incredible opportunity to showcase our communities and reinforce Arizona's reputation as a premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment – and as a vibrant hub for business and innovation.”

“As part of this first-of-its-kind partnership, Desert Diamond Arena and State Farm Stadium will host some of the biggest nights in sports and entertainment over the next few years,” said Josh Kritzler, President, North American Venues & Content at Legends Global, which operates the host venues. “Our job is to ensure every fan who walks through the doors has an experience that matches these world-class events. We’re looking forward to working alongside TKO and the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance to deliver on that promise.”

Upcoming Schedule of TKO Events in Arizona (in chronological order)

NOCHE UFC – Desert Diamond Arena, September 12, 2026

UFC is set to return to Glendale on Saturday, September 12, for a special celebration of Mexican Independence Day with NOCHE UFC. The event carries added significance in Arizona, a state with a prominent Latino presence, deep Mexican-American cultural ties, and a passionate combat sports fan base.

NOCHE UFC will feature a card stacked with Mexican and Latin American talent, including former champions, rising prospects, and fan favorites. In the main event, former interim UFC featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, will take on Jean Silva, one of the fastest-rising contenders in the featherweight division. Joining them on the card will be former UFC women’s flyweight champion and current No. 3-ranked contender Alexa Grasso, who is set to compete at NOCHE UFC for the third time as she faces No. 2-ranked Manon Fiorot. In addition, former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, making his first appearance at NOCHE UFC, will face The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 winner Joseph Morales. This will mark the fourth edition of NOCHE UFC and the first at Desert Diamond Arena. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

WWE Royal Rumble® – State Farm Stadium, February 2027

The 40th annual Royal Rumble will take place in February 2027, marking the first time the WWE Premium Live Event will be held at State Farm Stadium. This will be Arizona’s third time hosting Royal Rumble following previous editions in 2019 and 2013. Royal Rumble will be headlined by the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches, with the winners each receiving a championship match opportunity at WrestleMania 43. Ahead of the general ticket on-sale date, which will be announced in the coming months, fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting wwe.com/RoyalRumble27.

PBR World Finals: Championship – Desert Diamond Arena, May 20-23, 2027

PBR World Finals: Championship will be held May 20-23, 2027, bringing one of the most grueling and electrifying championships in sports to a new market as part of a long-term vision to continue growing the sport nationwide. Over four days of high-stakes competition at Desert Diamond Arena, PBR’s top riders and toughest bulls will face off as the sport’s best compete for a world title. Tickets are on sale now at PBRWorldFinals.com.

PBR has deep roots in the state. The Arizona Ridge Riders are Arizona’s official PBR Team, representing the state in PBR’s team-based bull riding competition and helping elevate Western sports across the region. The team will host Ridge Rider Days at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale (Oct. 8-10), further strengthening Arizona’s connection to PBR and providing a strong local foundation for the arrival of the PBR World Finals in 2027. (arizonaridgeriders.com)

Zuffa Boxing – Details to be Announced

Zuffa Boxing, the new promotion led by Dana White and Nick Khan, which has captured the attention of the boxing world, is also part of TKO’s multi-year partnership with the Alliance. Details about future Zuffa Boxing events in Arizona will be announced at a later date.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO owns iconic properties including UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization; WWE, the global leader in sports entertainment; and PBR, the world’s premier bull riding organization. Together, these properties reach 210 countries and territories and organize more than 500 live events year-round, attracting more than three million fans. TKO also services and partners with major sports rights holders through IMG, an industry-leading global sports marketing agency; and On Location, a global leader in premium experiential hospitality.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 363 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to an estimated 1 billion broadcast and digital households across 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders)

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 1,100 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 50 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount+. PBR is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, X at X.com/PBR, Instagram at Instagram.com/PBR and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About Zuffa Boxing

Zuffa Boxing is a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings, Inc. ("TKO") (NYSE: TKO) and Sela, the entertainment conglomerate. TKO serves as managing partner, providing day-to-day operational expertise, management, and oversight of the promotion, with executive leadership anchored by UFC President and CEO Dana White and WWE President and TKO Board Member Nick Khan. The promotion aims to reimagine the sport of boxing by evolving the current model to restore the sport's rightful place at the forefront of the global sports ecosystem. For more information, follow @Zuffa_Boxing on X; and @ZuffaBoxing on Snapchat, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

About the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance (the Alliance)

The Arizona Sports & Events Alliance is the state’s lead organization dedicated to attracting, planning and hosting major events for Arizona. As Arizona’s front door for world-class sports, entertainment and commercial events, the Alliance unites civic, business, tourism, Native American and sports leaders with governing bodies to deliver exceptional experiences, fuel economic growth and elevate Arizona’s global profile. For more information, visit AZSportsAlliance.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/AZSportsAlliance, X at X.com/AZSportAlliance, Instagram at Instagram.com/AZSportsAlliance, TikTok.com/@AZSportsAlliance and LinkedIn at LinkedIn.com/company/arizona-sports-events-alliance.

About Legends Global

Legends Global is the premier partner to the world's greatest live events, venues, and brands. We deliver a fully integrated solution of premium services, including feasibility & consulting, owner’s rep, sales, partnerships, venue management, hospitality, merchandise, and content & booking. Through our white-label approach, we keep our partners front and center while leveraging the power of our global network: over 450 venues, 20,000 events, and 165 million guests annually. To learn more, visit us at www.LegendsGlobal.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Desert Diamond Arena

Desert Diamond Arena, a Legends Global-managed venue, is a state-of-the-art, multipurpose events and entertainment facility situated on 13.5 acres in the city of Glendale, Arizona. The arena entertains over one million visitors annually through concerts, family shows and sporting events. The arena anchors the Westgate Entertainment District, Arizona’s Entertainment Destination, located on 223 acres for shopping, dining, entertainment and commercial offices.

About State Farm Stadium

Home of the Arizona Cardinals Football Club (NFL) and annual Fiesta Bowl, State Farm Stadium is an iconic example of sophisticated engineering, technology, and design. Opened in 2006, State Farm Stadium successfully hosted Super Bowl XLII (2008), XLIX (2015) and LVII (2023), BCS College Football Championship Games in 2007 and 2011, the 2016 CFP National Championship, WrestleMania in 2010, and the 2017 and 2024 NCAA Final Four. State Farm Stadium is owned by the Arizona Sports and Tourism Authority (www.az-sta.com) and is managed by Legends Global (www.legendsglobal.com).

For more information visit www.statefarmstadium.com.