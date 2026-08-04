Everspin Technologies and MaxLinear Collaborate to Advance Memory Efficiency in AI Servers

CHANDLER, Ariz. & CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world's leading developer and manufacturer of MRAM solutions, and MaxLinear, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance connectivity and storage acceleration solutions, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to evaluate next-generation memory architectures designed to improve efficiency and performance in AI servers.

AI models and inference workloads continue to grow while server architectures are under pressure to support larger data sets, expanding key-value (KV) caches and increased data movement across systems. These demands are driving interest in new approaches that combine persistent memory, acceleration and compression to improve performance, power efficiency and infrastructure utilization.

The MOU establishes a framework for the companies to evaluate the use of Everspin's persistent, low-latency MRAM technology with MaxLinear's storage compression, encryption and hardware acceleration platform. The work will focus on metadata management, log data, write buffering and cache functions, as well as other data-intensive workloads, with the goal of improving responsiveness, reliability and data persistence in next-generation server architectures.

"AI is forcing system architects to rethink where persistent memory fits in the server memory hierarchy," said Sanjeev Aggarwal, president and CEO of Everspin Technologies. "At Everspin, we continue to advance MRAM for applications where speed, persistence and endurance need to work together. We look forward to collaborating with MaxLinear to bring that innovation into AI server architectures that need persistent memory closer to critical data, creating a path for next-generation MRAM-based solutions.”

"The rapid growth of AI is driving the need for smarter ways to manage, move and access data across servers," said Vikas Choudhary, senior vice president, connectivity and storage at MaxLinear. "Combining acceleration, compression, and persistent memory creates an opportunity to improve resource utilization, reduce data movement and deliver more predictable performance for demanding AI workloads. Our collaboration with Everspin is focused on evaluating innovative architectures that can help customers scale efficiently as AI deployments continue to expand."

MOU Terms

Under the terms of the MOU, the companies will evaluate:

Technical validation of Everspin MRAM with MaxLinear’s acceleration, compression and encryption platform for AI and data-intensive server workloads

Market development initiatives targeting hyperscale cloud, AI infrastructure and enterprise server customers

Long-term manufacturing, supply and commercialization opportunities

For more information on Everspin Technologies, visit https://www.everspin.com

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest-performance non-volatile memory for industrial, data center, automotive, aerospace and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is essential. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

MaxLinear, the MaxLinear logo, any other MaxLinear trademarks are all property of MaxLinear, Inc. or one of MaxLinear's subsidiaries in the U.S.A. and other countries. All rights reserved.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events or results. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “will,” “expects” or similar expressions and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Everspin’s anticipated business plans and business strategy. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Everspin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 5, 2026, as well as in Everspin’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by Everspin in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.