Resecurity Joins Space ISAC to Defend the New Frontier: Cybersecurity of Space Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resecurity (USA), a global leader in cyber threat intelligence and digital risk management, has joined Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC) as a member. This collaboration strengthens the global space sector’s collective defense by expanding information sharing, enhancing threat intelligence capabilities, and fostering closer collaboration among public and private organizations responsible for protecting critical space infrastructure.

“Space systems have become essential to global communications, navigation, financial services, national security, and critical infrastructure,” said Erin Miller, Executive Director of Space ISAC. “We are pleased to welcome Resecurity to our growing community of members. Their expertise in cyber threat intelligence, digital risk monitoring, fraud prevention, and adversary-focused intelligence will provide valuable perspectives that strengthen our collective ability to identify, understand, and respond to evolving cyber threats facing the space sector.”

“Joining Space ISAC marks an important milestone for Resecurity,” said Shawn Loveland, CEO of Resecurity. “The space industry is increasingly targeted by sophisticated nation-state actors, cybercriminal organizations, and other advanced threats seeking to disrupt critical services or compromise sensitive technologies. We are committed to contributing our threat intelligence, global visibility into cyber threats, and investigative expertise to strengthen the security and resilience of the global space community. We look forward to collaborating with fellow members to advance collective defense across this strategically important sector.”

As a recognized provider of cyber threat intelligence and digital risk protection, Resecurity delivers advanced capabilities, including external attack surface monitoring; digital risk management; brand protection; first-, second-, third-, and fourth-party risk management; fraud prevention; executive protection; threat intelligence; dark web intelligence; digital investigations; and adversary infrastructure tracking. These capabilities help organizations identify emerging threats earlier, prioritize risks based on adversary activity, and strengthen operational resilience against cyberattacks targeting terrestrial and space-based assets. Looking ahead, Space ISAC and Resecurity are eager to leverage this collaboration to enhance cyber resilience across the global space ecosystem. Through information sharing, joint analysis, training, operational collaboration, and the exchange of actionable threat intelligence, both organizations aim to strengthen collective defense against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats and support the continued growth, security, and sustainability of the global space industry.

About Resecurity

Resecurity® is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for cyber threat intelligence, digital risk management, fraud prevention, and external attack surface protection. The company enables enterprises, government agencies, financial institutions, critical infrastructure operators, and law enforcement organizations to identify, prioritize, and mitigate cyber, fraud, and brand risks through intelligence-driven security. Resecurity provides comprehensive visibility across the surface web, dark web, and deep dark web, empowering organizations with actionable intelligence to reduce risk, improve resilience, and proactively defend against evolving cyber threats. Learn more at www.resecurity.com.

About Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC)

The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) is a 501(c)(6) organization that serves as the all-threats security information source for the public and private space sectors. Our vision is to collectively protect global space systems to secure humanity’s future. Founded in 2019, Space ISAC became an official member of the National Council of ISACs in 2020. Space ISAC is also a member of the EU Council of ISACs. The Space ISAC Watch Center achieved initial operational capability in March 2023.

Space ISAC is located at the Kevin W. O’Neil Cybersecurity Research and Education Building at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. The Space ISAC facilitates collaboration across the global space industry to enhance the ability to prepare for and respond to vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats; disseminate timely and actionable information among member organizations; and serve as the primary communications channel for the sector on cybersecurity and resilience.

Space ISAC founding members include: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH), MITRE, SES, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), Purdue University, the Space Dynamics Laboratory, the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, The Aerospace Corporation, the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, and L3Harris. Our members lead the global space community in identifying and responding to threats, sharing threat intelligence, analyzing trends, conducting workshops, and gaining firsthand knowledge through training for cybersecurity, space and intelligence.

Space ISAC establishes partnerships with government agencies for facilitating collaboration to protect the security of the global space industry. Space ISAC government partners include but are not limited to: Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Command, US Space Force, Department of State, Federal Bureau-Investigation, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Japan Ministry of the Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA), Israel Space Agency, the Greek Ministry of Digital Governance, Taiwan Space Agency (TASA), the Department of Commerce, the National Cyber Director, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), IC Commercial Space Council, National Space Council, National Security Space Association (NSSA), American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronatics (AIAA), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Communications Security Establishment (CSE), Global Resilience Federation, Inc., UK Civilian Aviation Authority (CAA) and French Space Command.

Learn more at https://spaceisac.org