Reach Power and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Awarded AFWERX STTR

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reach Power (Reach) and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln NIMBUS Lab, today announced they have been selected by AFWERX for a STTR Phase I contract focused on wireless power-enabled perched drones for persistent communications and ISR to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

Reach Power and UNL’s NIMBUS Lab will explore how wireless power can enable perched drones to serve as persistent communications and ISR nodes—reducing battery swaps while extending mission duration. Share

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now, Reach and UNL have started their journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

Chris Davlantes, Founder and CEO of Reach, said, “Persistent autonomy requires persistent power. This STTR gives Reach and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln an opportunity to explore how wireless power can enable small unmanned systems to remain in position longer, support communications and ISR missions, and reduce the operational burden of battery swaps and recovery cycles. We are excited to work with UNL and AFWERX to advance a concept that could help the warfighter maintain connectivity and awareness in contested environments.”

Dr. Brittany Duncan, Ross McCollum Associate Professor of Computing and Director of the NIMBUS Lab at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, added, “This project brings together Reach’s wireless power-beaming expertise with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln NIMBUS Lab research capabilities in autonomous systems, communications, and field robotics. Together, we aim to evaluate how perched drones can serve as persistent, reconfigurable mission nodes for communications and sensing. The work is well aligned with NIMBUS Lab’s commitment to advancing practical technologies that support national security, fundamental science, and operational resilience.”

For information about Reach, please visit reachpower.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For information about NIMBUS Lab, please visit nimbus.unl.edu.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.

About Reach

Reach develops wireless power-beaming systems that deliver safe, targeted RF energy over distance — keeping drones, unattended ground sensors, ground robots, and other electronic systems continuously operational without cables or battery swaps. The technology reduces logistics burden and supply chain risk across defense, public safety, and industrial markets.

About University of Nebraska-Lincoln NIMBUS Lab

NIMBUS Lab is a premier field robotics laboratory focused on aerial vehicles interacting closely with each other and the world. Our systems support warfighters and scientists in addressing difficult problems safely in climates ranging from arctic to rainforest environments.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center and one of six centers within Air Force Materiel Command. AFRL leads the discovery, development and delivery of technologies for air, space and the multidomain. With a workforce spanning seven mission areas at more than 40 locations worldwide, AFRL conducts research ranging from basic science to advanced technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a division within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings American ingenuity from small businesses and startups to solve the most pressing challenges facing Airmen and Guardians. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, AFWERX strengthens the defense industrial base by expanding access to nontraditional vendors, building new defense partnerships and accelerating the transition of critical technologies to operational capability. In fiscal year 2025, AFWERX awarded more than 1,000 contracts totaling $1.37 billion and achieved 438 Phase III transitions valued at $8.1 billion, supercharging the industrial base that supports U.S. military readiness and battlefield advantage. For more information, visit afwerx.com.