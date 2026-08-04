Exabeam Collaborates with Google Cloud to Give Security Teams Deeper Insider Threat Visibility in Google Security Operations

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, a leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise, today announced it has extended its behavioral analytics and agent-powered workflow automation to Google Security Operations. The integration gives security teams deeper visibility into insider threats, enabling more accurate investigation prioritization and faster threat detection and response, helping organizations manage risk across both human and AI identities.

“The rise of AI agents is fundamentally changing how work gets done and how organizations need to think about risk,” said Pete Harteveld, CEO of Exabeam. “By collaborating with Google Cloud, a trusted partner in helping customers modernize security operations, we can give enterprises the visibility and context needed to detect human and non-human insider threats earlier, accelerate investigation and response, and confidently secure the agentic enterprise.”

Google Security Operations gives organizations a powerful cloud-scale foundation to centralize and correlate security telemetry. To maximize the value of this solution, organizations can now layer advanced behavioral analytics to enhance risk protection across users, identities, and AI agents. While achieving this level of insight previously required moving data to separate analytics systems — introducing extra operational steps — this integration allows teams to apply Exabeam New-Scale Analytics directly within Google Security Operations, streamlining workflows and maximizing efficiency.

Secure Foundation

The Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform and Google Security Operations are both built on Google Cloud, making the integration seamless by design. Security teams can apply Behavior Intelligence directly to data already in Google Security Operations, reducing the cost, complexity, and operational overhead of maintaining a separate analytics environment.

The integration combines cloud-scale security operations and advanced behavioral analytics, helping security teams identify higher-risk activity sooner, reduce false positives, and prioritize investigations across human and non-human identities. According to Exabeam validation testing, organizations accelerated threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) workflows by up to 80%.

Behavior Intelligence for the Agentic Enterprise

AI agents are no longer experimental. They access systems, invoke tools, execute workflows, and make decisions with increasing autonomy inside enterprise environments, creating a new category of insider risk. Most security tools were built to monitor human behavior. They were not designed to baseline, detect, or investigate the behavioral patterns of non-human identities operating at machine speed.

“As AI agents have become digital workers inside enterprise environments, organizations must now secure and govern both human and non-human identities with the same level of oversight,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam. “Bringing Exabeam Behavior Intelligence directly into Google Security Operations helps organizations reduce complexity, prioritize the threats that matter most, and respond faster to insider risk — no matter where it originates.”

Exabeam New-Scale Analytics is foundational to behavior intelligence, a unified system combining behavioral analytics, AI-driven operations, automated workflows, and outcomes-based visibility for effective cybersecurity. Applied directly to Google Security Operations data, it gives security teams the ability to analyze behavior across every identity in their environment, human and AI, and act on that analysis before threats escalate. It accelerates security operations with agent-powered TDIR and provides benchmarks, assessments, and steps to strengthen posture for continuous security program optimization.

Exabeam New-Scale Analytics is available for Google Security Operations customers through Google Cloud Marketplace, where eligible purchases can be applied toward existing Google Cloud spend commitments.

“Bringing Exabeam New-Scale Analytics to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy and manage the solution on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Exabeam can now securely scale and support customers that want to use its advanced behavioral analytics to improve threat detection.”

About Exabeam

Exabeam is the leader in Behavior Intelligence for the agentic enterprise. As organizations deploy digital workers and confront machine-speed adversaries, Exabeam applies agent-powered analytics to understand and govern the behavior of both human and non-human insiders. With integrated Exabeam Nova cybersecurity agents, Exabeam delivers flexible, industry-proven solutions for insider threat coverage of humans and agents and faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). As the pioneer of user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) and the innovator behind Agent Behavior Analytics (ABA), Exabeam is trusted by more than 3,000 enterprises worldwide to reduce risk, secure the digital workforce, and accelerate security operations. Learn more at www.exabeam.com.

Exabeam: Stop Insider Threats. Human or AI.