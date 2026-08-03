Freecast's 5,000%+ Transactional Growth to translate into explosive revenues, Starlink & DIRECTV Partnerships, 210 DMAs

MANAMA, Bahrain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast Inc. appears to be entering a potentially transformative stage of commercialization. Recent developments, including more than 5,000% sequential growth in platform transaction volume / revenues, commercial relationships with Starlink and DIRECTV, and a localized streaming and advertising footprint spanning all 210 U.S. television markets, suggest the Company is assembling the core components of a highly scalable digital media ecosystem.

The reported transaction growth may be the most important near-term indicator. Based on the Company’s internal operational metrics, platform transaction volume increased by more than 5,000% sequentially compared with the prior quarter. With explosive growth of this magnitude signals are rapidly accelerating the platform utilization and early validation of FreeCast’s commercialization strategy.

The Starlink and DIRECTV relationships significantly strengthen the broader investment thesis. Starlink expands FreeCast’s potential reach through next-generation broadband connectivity, particularly across rural communities, multifamily properties, hospitality, mobility and other underserved markets. DIRECTV adds nationally recognized premium television, live sports, cable networks and local programming to an ecosystem already built around free streaming, content discovery, subscription management, advertising and commerce.

FreeCast’s presence across 210 designated market areas may provide the most compelling long-term opportunity. The Company is positioning itself to connect local broadcasters, businesses and advertisers with increasingly fragmented streaming audiences through a unified platform. This places FreeCast within a multi-billion-dollar U.S. local advertising market while creating potential recurring revenue from advertising, subscriptions, transactions, platform licensing and partner services.

Taken together, these developments suggest FreeCast is moving beyond the identity of a consumer streaming application. It is increasingly emerging as a digital media infrastructure and monetization platform positioned between connectivity providers, content owners, advertisers and consumers.

The central investor question is no longer whether FreeCast has assembled valuable technology and strategic relationships. The question is how quickly rising transaction activity and national distribution capabilities can convert into measurable revenue growth. Based on the momentum now being reported, FreeCast may be approaching an important inflection point that deserves significantly greater investor attention.

Parallax remains a committed long-term Investor.

About FreeCast

FreeCast is a media, entertainment, and technology platform focused on bringing together streaming, content, broadband, advertising, commerce, distribution, and platform technology into a unified and scalable solution.

https//: www.freecast.com

Ticker: https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/cast

About Parallax Trust

Parallax Trust is an early-stage investor in FreeCast and has supported the company’s long-term platform vision and growth strategy.

*Source: AETOSWire