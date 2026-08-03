HealthBar Selects Elation Health To Power Employer-Based Primary Care at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elation Health, the clinical-first technology platform for modern primary care success, today announced that HealthBar, an employer-focused primary care organization delivering onsite and virtual proactive, preventive care to dozens of employers and schools across the country, has selected Elation as its electronic health record (EHR) platform to support its continued expansion.

As HealthBar has now expanded to serve nearly 70 employer partners representing approximately 110,000 covered lives, it needed technology designed to embrace its model built on access, network, and data. HealthBar sought a platform that could support employer reporting on engagement and utilization, occupational health workflows such as Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals and return-to-work documentation, and custom patient experiences built through open APIs.

“When evaluating a new electronic health record platform, our priorities were clear: Improve clinical efficiency, simplify the user and end-user experience, strengthen data reporting, and enhance interoperability with our healthcare partners. Elation has exceeded those expectations,” said Adam Sevensma, FNP-C, Director of Clinical Practice at HealthBar. “Its intuitive workflow and integrated AI capabilities have significantly improved the efficiency of our clinical encounters, allowing our clinicians to spend more time focused on patients. Equally important, the robust reporting functionality provides meaningful insights that accurately reflect the value-based, primary and preventive care HealthBar delivers to our employer partners and the communities we serve.”

“Primary care models succeed when technology supports clinicians without adding complexity,” said Nik Trotta, President and COO of Elation Health. “HealthBar is showing how employer-based primary care can improve when care teams have workflows that reflect how care is actually delivered, and how an open, flexible foundation can extend that experience.”

HealthBar has already leveraged Elation’s native AI tools to streamline documentation for its distributed care team, employer-aware scheduling and reporting to coordinate care across dozens of worksites, and open APIs to build custom workflows directly into the EHR rather than working around it.

HealthBar is currently live on Elation across current locations in multiple states and is using the platform to support planned expansion into additional geographies across the United States.

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the clinical-first AI platform for modern primary care success. Trusted by more than 50,000 clinical users and 24 million patients, Elation’s EHR and billing solutions combine proven clinical workflows with responsible, predictive AI purpose built for primary care. The company’s clinical-first approach puts physicians at the center, delivering trusted, transparent innovation that saves time and sustains meaningful patient relationships. Elation Health is recognized as Best in KLAS for its commitment to excellence in primary care technology. Learn more at elationhealth.com and on LinkedIn.

About HealthBar

HealthBar partners with businesses and schools to reimagine healthcare through an integrated model built on Access, Network, and Data. By making care easy to access; connecting employees, families, and students to high-value healthcare resources; and delivering actionable data and insights, HealthBar helps organizations improve the healthcare experience while driving better health outcomes and measurable value. Through relationship-based care and customized clinical programs, HealthBar becomes an extension of each organization’s culture, helping people thrive while strengthening the organizations they depend on.